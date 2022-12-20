Delhi court posts for December 22 Jacqueline Fernandez's plea for travelling abroad

December 20, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on December 20 posted for December 22 an application by actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking to travel abroad.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the ED and directed it to file its reply to the actor's application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23.

Ms. Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing.

The court had on November 15 granted regular bail to the actress who has never been arrested in the case.

It had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Ms. Fernandez to appear before the court.

Ms. Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.