ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents; welcome a baby girl

Updated - September 08, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018, have welcomed their first baby together

The Hindu Bureau

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Photo Credit: @ranveersingh/Instagram

According to multiple news reports, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. Reportedly, the baby was born at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

The couple are yet to make an official announcement. The news comes after the actress was spotted at the hospital on Saturday. On Friday, the couple, along with their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer had an intimate wedding at Italy’s Lake Como back in 2018. The star couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February. The news of them turning parents comes days after the couple broke the internet with pictures from their pregnancy shoot featuring a slew of monochrome snaps.

On the working front, Deepika was seen recently in Kalki 2898 ADalongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s action film and also has Farhan Akhtar’s long-awaited Don 3. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US