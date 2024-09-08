Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents; welcome a baby girl

According to multiple news reports, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. Reportedly, the baby was born at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

The couple are yet to make an official announcement. The news comes after the actress was spotted at the hospital on Saturday. On Friday, the couple, along with their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer had an intimate wedding at Italy’s Lake Como back in 2018. The star couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February. The news of them turning parents comes days after the couple broke the internet with pictures from their pregnancy shoot featuring a slew of monochrome snaps.

On the working front, Deepika was seen recently in Kalki 2898 ADalongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s action film and also has Farhan Akhtar’s long-awaited Don 3.