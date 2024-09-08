GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents; welcome a baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018, have welcomed their first baby together

Updated - September 08, 2024 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Photo Credit: @ranveersingh/Instagram

According to multiple news reports, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. Reportedly, the baby was born at HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

The couple are yet to make an official announcement. The news comes after the actress was spotted at the hospital on Saturday. On Friday, the couple, along with their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer had an intimate wedding at Italy’s Lake Como back in 2018. The star couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February. The news of them turning parents comes days after the couple broke the internet with pictures from their pregnancy shoot featuring a slew of monochrome snaps.

On the working front, Deepika was seen recently in Kalki 2898 ADalongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s action film and also has Farhan Akhtar’s long-awaited Don 3. 

Published - September 08, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.