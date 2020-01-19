Deepika Padukone draws social media ire

Actor Deepika Padukone found herself at the centre of a social media storm after she was slammed for a TikTok video, where she challenges an influencer to recreate her acid attack survivor “look” from her latest film Chhapaak.

The TikTok challenge thrown by the 34-year-old actor was called “insensitive”, “crass” and the “worst kind of a promotion”.

39-second video

In a 39-second video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Ms. Padukone is seen asking make-up artiste Faby to recreate her “three favourite looks” from her films.

Faby recreated the actor’s looks from her 2007 debut Om Shanti Om and 2015’s Piku. However, her attempt at recreating the actor’s “look” from Chhapaak, in which Ms. Padukone plays Malti, an acid attack survivor, was criticised on social media.

Many called out the actor for trivialising the trauma of an acid attack survivor by categorising the part as a mere “look” and even questioned her intention behind taking up the part.

Another said, “This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself?”

“So ‘Acid Attacked Face’ has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you,” said one tweet.

Another user said that the actor, who has been vocal about mental health issues, should have been more careful. One post said the video was a “big mistake” on the actor’s part.

‘Normalise scars’

However, not everyone was critical of Deepika and a user said the actor was trying to make acid attack survivors a part of the society. “Deepika helping to normalise acid scars with Malti’s look being recreated. Social inclusion for acid attack survivors is important and the TikTok videos are a great way,” the user wrote.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. It was released on January 10.