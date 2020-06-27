Daytime Emmys 2020: Full list of winners

27 June 2020 10:09 IST

Nominees, presenters and hosts checked in remotely instead of gathering at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the show was to be held on June 12

The U.S. National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday. The women of “The Talk” - Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond - presided over the two-hour telecast on CBS.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Outstanding Drama Series The Young and the Restless Outstanding Digital Drama Series The Bay The Series Outstanding Culinary Series Giada Entertains Outstanding Game Show Jeopardy! Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program The People's Court Outstanding Morning Show Today Show Outstanding Informative Talk Show The View Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show Outstanding Entertainment News Show Entertainment Tonight Outstanding Special Class Special Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series Heather Tom as Katie Logan (The Bold and the Beautiful) Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott (The Young and the Restless) Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series The Bold and the Beautiful Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series General Hospital Outstanding Original Song "The Bad Guys?" Brainwashed By Toons Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series Eastsiders

Ellen DeGeneres accepted the trophy and said from home: "I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of Black people and people of color and to educate my audience...More than ever, I feel like this is a responsibility to effect change.”

Alex Trebek won best game show host for the second straight year and “Jeopardy!” claimed game show honors. At 79, Trebek continues to preside over the popular quiz show while battling pancreatic cancer. In March, he announced he had survived one year of treatment. Taping of the show has since been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected talk shows and daytime dramas.

"I’ll be honest with you, this one is a shock, very surprising to me,” Trebek said. “Speaking as one who has now been nominated 32 times and won seven times, I think I can say with some degree of authority that winning is nicer.”

