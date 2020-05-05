Harry Potter and Spotify make magic with a new audiobook experience

Today, Wizarding World, the official Harry Potter universe website, and author J.K. Rowling announced the latest addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to uplift the spirits of Harry Potter fans around the world in lockdown. It will bring weekly recordings of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone, to harrypotterathome.com, Spotify, and Spotify Kids. In fact, the first chapter, ‘The Boy Who Lived,’ of the book will be narrated by actor Daniel Radcliffe.

That said, beginning today with ‘The Boy Who Lived’, all 17 chapters of the book will be released each week between now and the end of June. Eddie Redmayne (who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movies), David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim (who plays Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald), Noma Dumezweni (who played Hermione Granger in the original West End and Broadway runs of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and others will lend their voices to the reading of this book which sold 11 million copies within 24 hours of its release: 2.7 million copies in the UK and 8.3 million in the United States.

On April 5, J.K. Rowling proudly quote-tweeted the Wizarding World trailer, in support of the new initiative, “Some very lovely people have done a very lovely thing. #HarryPotterAtHome.”

Earlier this month, Harry Potter At Home was launched on Wizarding World amid the lockdowns around the world. It has various resources related to the world famous franchise, including free access to theAudible audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It also has articles, puzzles and videos, made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

Numbers game In their Q1 2020 report, Spotify shared that total monthly active users grew 31% year over year to 286 million, of which 130 million monthly active users are Premium subscribers.

The audio chapters will be available exclusively on Spotify, for both free and Premium users, and on the new standalone Spotify Kids app that is exclusively available to Premium Family subscribers in select markets. Plus, videos of those recordings will live solely on Wizarding World.

So whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw; a pureblood, half-blood, muggle-born, or even a muggle; this experience could just be riddikulus-ly cool.