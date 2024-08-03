GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamini Krishnamurthy (1940-2024)

Yamini Krishnamurthy took to dance at the tender age of five at the Kalakshetra School of Dance in Chennai under the tutelage of legendary Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Devi Arundale.

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatanatyam maestro Yamini Krishnamurthy started learning the traditional art form at a very young age. Growing up in a place like Chidambaram, the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibushan awardee once said that Karanas sculpted on the walls of the temples had made a huge impact in her mind and she had always been awed by various postures of Nataraja. Her father Krishnamurti, who was a Sanskrit scholar, sacrificed his career to support her interest in dance. 

She learned Bharathanatyam at Kalakshetra (Madras) under Rukmini Devi Arundale. She had learnt Kutchipudi under great teachers like Vedantam Lakshmi Narayana Sastry, Pasumarthi Venu Gopal Sharma, Chinta Krishnamurthy and Vedantam Satyanarayana Sharma. Her training in Odissi was under teachers like Pankaj Charan Das and Kelucharan Mohapatra.

Towards the end of her life, she was living in New Delhi, running the institute Nritya Kaustubha.

Photo: Special Arrangement

A file picture of dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy with Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

The doyen of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Odissi Yamini Krishnamurthy had been practicing classical dance since her childhood.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Yamini Krishnamurthy grew up in Chidambaram in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

The dancer has procured the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Photo: The Hindu Archive

Yamini learnt Kutchipudi under great teachers like Vedantam Lakshmi Narayana Sastry, Pasumarthi Venu Gopal Sharma, Chinta Krishnamurthy and Vedantam Satyanarayana Sharma.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Yamini Krishnamurthy had always been awed by various postures of Nataraja and sculptures on temple walls.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Yamini Krishnamurthy trained in Bharathanatyam at Kalakshetra (Madras) under Rukmini Devi Arundale.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Yamini lived in New Delhi and ran the institute named Nritya Kaustubha.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

At the age of 17, Yamini Krishnamurthy gave her first solo performance in 1957.

Photo: DEBATOSH SENGUPTA

Yamini Krishnamurthy, performing Bharatnatyam for the aid of poor kidney patients organised by Swar Rang.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Pandit Birju Maharaj and Yamini Krishnamurthy at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Yamini Krishnamurti is renowned for her elegant stage presence, sculpture-like stance, expressive eyes.

Top News Today

A file picture of dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy with Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan.
0 / 0
Photo: Special Arrangement
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.