When ideas collide...

No matter how hard we deny, interdisciplinary in art is an eternal truth. Perhaps because we try too hard to insulate what we consider sacrosanct from ‘colliding’ with others, or perhaps because art ought to be inclusive to be able to sustain, or perhaps because dependency is another rule of life, alongside coexistence - our symbols are better decoded when we work together.

In one such union of the different domains of dance, three world-renowned dancers decided to come together, blend their styles with each other, and produce something fresh, enigmatic and undiscovered. ‘Collisions’ is a work-in-progress project by Chicago-based Bharatanatyam dancer Hema Rajagopalan, Chicago-based contemporary dancer Shirley Mordine and seasoned Indian dance exponent Astad Deboo, one of the pioneers in contemporary dance.

MEETING OF MINDS (from left) Hema Rajagopalan, Shirley Mordine and Astad Deboo

A project which is primarily Shirley’s brainchild, Collisions brings together three different dance forms, the western contemporary dance, the Indian contemporary dance and Bharatanatyam, enabling artists to push their boundaries and explore the nuances of experimenting with different genres.

Multi-layered project

The artistes feel that the idea of colliding here is not a negative one but a positive one. “The world today is growing smaller with so many collisions like inter-cultural, inter-geographic, inter-generational, etc. Shirley began thinking about it and working on it some time last year, eventually pulling me in. I wanted her to get a sense of the multi-layered things we do in our culture. There are several things we do simultaneously. So, we finished one part of the project in Chicago, before coming to Chennai and then eventually New Delhi,” said Hema. “I wanted Astad on this project because he is an extremely insightful and experienced contemporary dancer, whose work speaks for himself,” she added.

Before presenting their work in Delhi this past Sunday, Shirley, Astad and Hema presented in Chennai, after working with their dancers for a few days as part of a residency.

“When we call it a work-in-progress, we completely want to avoid assumptions. We are trying to experiment in a direction that we think is valuable, and therefore, becoming knowledgeable of what kind of behaviour and kinetic experience one culture has. It is eventually figuring out the collision that is happening, which makes it very interesting,” said Shirley.

Educational exercise

What Collisions is not is a fusion or a performance. It began as an evening of conversations and movements, leading to surprising discoveries of what learning about a different genre can do to your own ways of expressions on stage. “We are here to show our individual work, through our dancers. We will observe how they interact with each other, the different styles and techniques and thereby try to relate to each other's movements.

The residency is the process of educating ourselves. We are three different dancers viewing from three different corners of our worlds. It is definitely going to be challenging but exciting at the same time. This also an attempt to make our viewers aware of the different disciplines of movement,” said Astad.

Staying true to its name, Collisions, in Delhi, showcased an unique understanding of the familiar and the unfamiliar. “We are definitely trying to find a narrative because otherwise it will just be moving around. But what we are also trying to do is find out where the different dancers are coming from,” said Hema.

Throwing light on the interdisciplinarity of art, Hema said that it is important to create something which enables a diverse audience to enjoy it. “I want to see as much art as possible, majorly because it enhances my own genre. My horizons expand when I use the space, momentum, acceleration and de-acceleration.

We are always trying to find out how the abstract can be narrated through the body. But I have my foundation in one place. If I belong to the Bharatanatyam lineage, I will not deviate from it. I will use it as a reference point and try to arrive at something fresh and innovative. You must have a foundation somewhere in order to become contemporary,” remarked Hema.

Adding to this, Astad said that his background in Kathak and Kathakali helped him develop techniques whose vocabulary is part of his bank of movements.

“I am searching for my own self to see what my body will assimilate,” he stated.

Collisions will continue its body of work both in India and the United States until next year. The event is a part of an international exchange sponsored in part by the John D and Catherine C MacArthur Foundation's International Connections Fund.