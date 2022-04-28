What’s different about World Dance Day this year?

Prateeksha Kashi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 28, 2022 16:34 IST

Four young dancers talk about why it’s the right time to willingly embrace digital

Somewhere in Chennai, a dancer moves all of the furniture to the corners of her cramped living room. She pulls out a black sari and threads it through her curtain rods, tugging at the ends to make sure natural light doesn’t interfere with the camera on her phone, positioned on a makeshift tripod at the far end of the hall. After a few quick stretches, she is ready for her performance.

Life during the pandemic has forced the translation of classical dance from a historical, embodied form into a handheld, on-demand viewing experience. The shift of the form, owing to the circumstances of the world moving online, has proven to be the next logical step in the evolution of the classical arts. Like every major shift, however, the online space is not without its controversies. The medium has brought a myriad of questions to the fore, including the relevance of repertoire, costume, duration and content of dance.

The balancing act

“If dance has evolved from the temple to the court to the proscenium, why can’t we embrace digital as yet another step in its progress?” asks Prateeksha Kashi. Kuchipudi teacher/performer at Shambhavi school of dance, she believes that there are advantages to the way dance has been practiced and taught during the pandemic. “An artiste can create impact if a performance is designed intelligently, with the ability to balance tradition with the cinematic medium,” she says, further adding that quarantine gave rise to online certification courses at Shambhavi that possibly would not have happened otherwise.

Mithun Shyam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yet, the digital medium presents difficult questions about what the dance aesthetic should be. While several young dancers found themselves in the unique position of becoming set designers, directors, and lighting designers, still others found that the core of their repertoire had to be edited for the digital medium. “While Bharatanatyam for the stage has a different dynamism and impact, our movements for the digital medium have to be camera-conscious,” says Mithun Shyam, a dancer, teacher and choreographer. He reflects on his training at Doordarshan as an important aspect in how he was able to cope with the filming and uploading. “Dropping to muzhumandi suddenly or jumping into the air has to be thought through. After all, the camera is not a dancer.”

Shyam views the lockdown as a productive time for dance, as he had the opportunity to collaborate with artistes from around the world on the virtual medium.

The aesthetic of the camera, however, isn’t limited to the idea of movement. Dancers across forms have had to grapple with the changing notion of costume, jewellery, and lights.

Preethi Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dancer Preethi Bharadwaj describes social media as a liberating force in her practice. “I could get an idea now and get into a kurta or crop top to present it in 20 minutes,” she says, “It has made me consider what the intention of getting dressed for dance is.” Mithun claims that the camera is far more sensitive than the human eye, making the dancer plan for lesser makeup, minimalist jewellery, and subtler costumes. Prateeksha takes a similar approach, observing that sometimes a fully lit stage doesn’t work as well for a phone or laptop camera as simple LED lights do.

Instagram, Facebook and YouTube performances have changed dancing beyond their visual vocabulary. Dance repertoire has found a moment of reinterpretation in this context, where young dancers unanimously agree that dynamic choreographies do not translate well to virtual experiences. “It is better to focus more on abhinaya pieces,” says Prateeksha. “This repertoire resonates more with the audience.”

Dynamic shift

Preethi sees her 12,000 followers on Instagram as a sort of target audience. “I am able to pilot my ideas on social media. I can now get a sense of what will work on stage and what will not.” Shyam explains the shift in his process, where a lot more was communicated through much less movement.

The access of a virtual performance is possibly the most dramatic difference between stage and screen. “One performance may be viewed over and over again,” says Prateeksha. According to Preethi, “If an audience member has feedback — critical or otherwise — they can just send us a DM, unlike waiting for the crowd to clear after a performance.

Indu Santosh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dancer Indu Santosh contextualises this viewing experience to an “individual sabha”, where dancers are able to release content for personal viewership. This allows a democratic space for the sharing and consumption of content.

The notion of digital media in the dance space doesn’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon. With many prominent festivals maintaining online schedules, the future of the historic art forms remains hybrid. Yet, as dancers negotiate with light, costume and repertoire, we must ask if they are negotiating with tradition as well.

Preethi Bharadwaj offers one possible response to this predicament: “If all the world’s a stage, why not social media?”

The Bengaluru-based writer is a dancer and research scholar.