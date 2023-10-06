What does the 2023 edition of the National Festival of Dance and Music has in store?

October 06, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

In the hallowed realms of artistic expression, where rhythm and melody intertwine to create a symphony of emotions, the 27th edition of the National Festival of Dance and Music continues to hold its own. Conceived and nurtured by senior Kuchipudi dancer-duo, Raja Radha Reddy, this illustrious festival has become a significant platform in the world of performing arts. With each passing year, it beckons dancers and musicians from diverse genres.

“The idea is to showcase the grandness of our traditions in music and dance. All dance forms are from the Natya Veda but due to regional influences, they developed certain distinctive characteristics. Here in our Paramapara series, we try to showcase art forms from different regions to the audience,” says Raja Reddy. He, along with wife Radha, began the Natya Tarangini Institute of Kuchipudi Dance in Delhi in 1976. The very next year, Natya Tarangini launched this annual festival.

With each edition of the Parampara series, Natya Tarangini attempts to bring on board seasoned artists to give a wholesome experience to the audience. The likes of Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Kishori Amonkar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, M. Balamurali Krishna, Begum Parveen Sultana, Vyjayanthimala Bali, Kelucharan Mohapatra, Hariharan, Alarmel Valli, Pt. Birju Maharaj, and Astad Deboo have performed at the festival in the past.

Shubha Mudgal, Fareed Hasan Khan, and Mehboob Hussain Khan are among the singers at this year’s edition. Raja Radha Reddy Repertory, contemporary artiste Santosh Nair, and Vaibhav Arekar (Bharatanatyam) are part of the dance category.

The performance, titled ‘Hampi Vaibhavam’, by Raja Radha Reddy Repertory will offer a glimpse of the four dancing styles that King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire patronised in the 16th century — Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam.

Fareed Hasan Khan and Mehboob Hussain Khan, Hindustani vocalists of the ‘Bandish Bandits’ fame, say they will start with raag Yaman Kalyan and then move on to showcase different aspects of the Dilli gharana. “It’s an honour to perform at a festival,” say the duo. Fareed will also sing his famous ‘Garaj-Garaj’ from ‘Bandish Bandits’.

Artistic-director of the dance ensemble, Sadhya, Santosh Nair will perform ‘Game of Dance’, which is based on the Mahabharata and draws from the dance forms of Kathakali, Chhau and contemporary. An unusual production will be staged by Vaibhav Arekar, known for his immersive theatrical presentation style.

Bickram Ghosh, who has been part of four Grammy nominated albums and one Grammy awarded album (Full Circle with maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar) will perform ‘Dance of Shiva’, ‘Gangotri’, ‘Little Krishna’ with the ensemble ‘Rhythmscape’. There will be an elaborate drumjam. “This platform is a great opportunity to connect with the discerning Delhi audience. I have known Raja-Radha Reddy for more than two decades. They have built a very important festival,” says Bickram.

(The 27th edition of the National Festival of Dance and Music will be held from October 6-8th at Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini Performing Art Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket, Delhi, from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.)

