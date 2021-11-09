Dance
09 November 2021 21:19 IST
Comments
Watch | Transgender folk dancer Manjamma Jogati receives Padma Shri award
Updated: 09 November 2021 21:33 IST
A video of Manjamma Jogati, renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, receiving the Padma Shri award
Manjamma Jogati, renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, was appointed as the chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy in 2019. She is the first transwoman to head a cultural academy in Karnataka. Ms. Manjamma had earlier served as a member of the academy.
Jogati Nritya is ritual folk dance performed by a group of women, generally tradeswomen called jogappas.
She received the Padma Shri award for her contribution to the art form.
More In Karnataka Multi Media Videos Dance