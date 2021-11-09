Watch | Transgender folk dancer Manjamma Jogati receives Padma Shri award

09 November 2021 21:19 IST

A video of Manjamma Jogati, renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, receiving the Padma Shri award

Manjamma Jogati, renowned practitioner of Jogati Nritya, was appointed as the chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy in 2019. She is the first transwoman to head a cultural academy in Karnataka. Ms. Manjamma had earlier served as a member of the academy.

Jogati Nritya is ritual folk dance performed by a group of women, generally tradeswomen called jogappas.

She received the Padma Shri award for her contribution to the art form.

