Watch ‘Charishnu: The Desire to Move’ on NCPA’s YouTube channel

Here is your chance to watch ‘Charishnu: The Desire to Move’ from the comfort of your home. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will stream the performance on May 3 at 6 pm on its YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1) as part of NCPA@home, a curated digital series.

It performed at National Centre for the Performing Arts in August 2019 in collaboration with Sahachari Foundation.

Conceptualised and directed by Leela Samson, charishnu literally means “the desire to move”. This presentation features 50 dancers showcasing a selection of classical, folk and martial dance forms of India, along with an ensemble of drums from different parts of the country. Aditi Mangaldas (Kathak), Aruna Mohanty (Odissi), Priti Patel (Manipuri), Sadanam Balakrishnan (Kathakali and Mohiniattam), Imocha Singh (Thang-ta), Mahesh Vinayakram (percussion) and Leela Samson (Bharatanatya) lead their troupes, with each individual dance style in dialogue with the other, and all coming together in the finale.