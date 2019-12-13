Odissi dance choreography, Hansika, is adapted from the Russian ballet Swan Lake

Odissi dancer Sharmila Mukerjee and her dance ensemble, Sanjali, will present a dance choreography called Hansika. It is an adaptation of the Russina ballet — Swan Lake, and Sharmila uses the classical Odissi dance form to present the story.

The dance will be presented on December 15 at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town, and will feature and ensemble of 25 artistes along with Sharmila.

She talks to MetroPlus about the show, which is being presented in the city for the third time and says Hansika showcases a Western classical theme “through an Indian classical dance form. It is an intimate portrait of the classic love affair between Prince Siegfried and Odette.”

Ask her what made her choose this particular story for her Odissi adaptation and Sharmila says, “I was always influenced by the original ballet and have read plenty of books on this work. I fell in love with the story and it has been my dream to present the same story using the classical dance form that I am trained in. So Hansika was created.”

Sharmila adds that the story and the movements of the swans lend themselves “beautifully to Odissi”.

Then she talks about the challenges she faced when creating this work of dance.

“Adapting the storyline to an Indian context was the hardest part for me. Like we have brought in an Indian wedding scene and a few Indian festivities in the dance. And, the music is brilliantly composed by Praveen D Rao, who is very well versed in the Indian and Western classical music. Since it is Odissi, we have used a lot of pure dance and a lot of abhinaya too. You will see a lot of innovations when it comes to costumes and lighting too,” beams Sharmila, who adds that she took almost a year to create this dance and assures us that the one thing the audience will take back from Haniska will be “its visual appeal. The story will surely touch everyone’s heart as it is not a very happy ending”.

Tickets for the show are priced at ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹750 and ₹500, which are available on bookmyshow.com