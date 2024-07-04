Visakhapatnam B-Boy and B-Girl triumph at National Breaking Championship

The 4th National Breaking Championship held in Chennai recently saw a dazzling display of talent, with participants from across the country competing for top honours. Among the standout performers were B-Girl D Dhriti Shree and a B-Boy D Aryan from Visakhapatnam, who clinched the gold and bronze medals, respectively.

Organised by the Breakdance Federation of India and Amateur DanceSport Federation of India, the event saw over 100 dancers from more than 10 States.

Dhriti, 13, and Aryan, 14, won the medals in the under-16 category in their respective groups, highlighting the growing prominence of Visakhapatnam in the breaking community.

The duo has been training for the past two years under coaches Sohail Singh Gill and V Satish (B-Boy Sanju) at Madhu’s AIM Fitness and Dance Floor. “Both Dhriti and Aryan were training for three hours daily a month ahead of the competition. The medals have brought the breaking talents of Andhra Pradesh in the limelight, especially as the sport will make its debut this year in the Paris Olympics 2024,” says senior coach Sohail and adds: “This will be a great encouragement for other budding talents who have been closely watching the journey of Dhriti and Aryan. The winners are judged under three parameters which are physical quality where the participant’s technique and variety are assessed, artistic quality that includes creativity and personality and interpretive quality which judges the participant’s musicality and performance.

Dhriti, with her high energy and flexible moves, left both the audience and judges in awe and emerged victorious. She has been steadily rising in the ranks of competitive breaking, blending traditional elements with her unique style. “She was drawn to dance at a very young age, and had initially trained in western dance. However, she discovered her passion in breaking two years ago when she joined the dance institute post pandemic. She is very committed and works hard to perfect her techniques,” says her mother D Praneetha.

Power moves and freezes are the strengths of D Aryan, who won the bronze medal with his electrifying performance. Aryan showcased his versatility and resilience throughout the competition. His path to the podium was marked by a series of intense battles, where he demonstrated strategic brilliance and adaptability.

“Their success not only underscores the dedication of the dancers, it also highlights the supportive environment in Visakhapatnam, where aspiring breakers are nurtured and encouraged to pursue their passion,” says D Sharmila, mother of Aryan.

The duo is now gearing up for the World Youth Breaking Championship to be held in September in China and hopes to make it to the international event.