Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo hospital in New Delhi on August 3. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Yamini Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute — Yamini School of Dance — at 9 am on August 4. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised.

Yamini Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters.

Tributes: