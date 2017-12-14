‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ will be staged on December 17

A dance production is not just about a well-researched theme, choreographed movements and nuanced abhinaya. Music is as much important to convey its essence.

‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’, produced by the Cleveland Aradhana Festival, premiered in San Diego and Cleveland, and will be staged in Chennai this Season.

When commissioned by the Cleveland Aradhana Festival, violinist-siblings GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakahmi and Bharatanatyam artiste Sangeeta Eswaran did not want to simply retell the stories of the Vishnu avatars — which have been portrayed in dance time and again, they wanted to bring to life the core learnings in these stories.

Under the guidance of Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, they came up with ‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’, a production that highlights the timeless good vs evil battle.

The work provides refreshing insights into each avatar. For instance, it talks about how humans are exploiting the earth, worse than demon Hiranyaksha, who took away Bhooma Devi. Also like Hiranyakashipu, we search the world for Narayana, but not within us where he resides; when our egos grow there is no space for the divine.

All these stories weave together traditional knowledge and contemporary sensibilities to reach out to the audience.

The heirs to the Lalgudi legacy, Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi have composed the music for this dance drama. In the recent past, the duo have been looking beyond the traditional repertoire to be part of works where they can project their distinct musical vision.

Apart from the treasure they have inherited, Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi have carved a niche with their skill and imagination. In ‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ they have used a variety of ragas to convey the ancient stories and their modern relevance. Vocal and instrumental music have been used to project the inherent emotions in these tales.

Sangeetha Eswaran, known for her technique and knowledge of the theoretical aspects of the art, brings to the production her training under eminent gurus and her experience as a performer.

The highlights of the production are Matsya, an enchanting Mohini, the lament of the gate-keepers Jaya and Vijaya, the powerful lyrics and mnemonics of Varaha Kavuthvam and the finale in characterteristic Lalgudi style, a tillana in Basant Bahar.

‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ will be staged on December 17 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 5p.m.