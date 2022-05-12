Tribute to guru Herambanathan

Thanjavur B. Herambanathan. | Photo Credit: Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam/The Hindu Archives

Guru Herambanathan, did not just teach Bharatanatyam, he passed on a tradition

His sudden demise has created a void that definitely is hard to be filled. Because, he was like a bridge between the past and the present. Without the presence of such people, it is difficult for artistes to undertake any study or research into the various interesting facets of this genre.

The whole dance fraternity is shocked over his passing away. Gurus like him did not just teach the repertoire, they passed on the tradition and culture.

Known for his untiring efforts to promote the art, Guru Herambanathan represented an age-old legacy in Bharatham, and held aloft the flag of the Thanjavur bani. I remember the two-and-a-half-hour lecture he delivered for the BFA and MFA (Bharatanatyam) students of the SASTRA University at Nrithyodaya, Chennai. He opened their eyes to the beautiful heritage of Thanjavur, that has been a seat of culture.

In Thanjavur, the artistes were classified as belonging to ‘thattu’ (nattuvangam), ‘muttu’ (playing mridangam), and ‘aattu’ (dancing) families. Guru Herambanathan belonged to the hereditary ‘Muttukkaarar’ family, who played mridangam for Sadir.

Apart from the deep knowledge of talas that he inherited, and showcased when performing the nattuvangam or accompanying as a percussionist, he also began teaching dance.

He made history by becoming the first dance instructor from Isai Vellalar community for the Bhagavatamela actors in Melattur. This Bhagavatamela troupe, under the stewardship of Mahalingam, made Herambanathan set up the dance elements in their natakas. He even became an integral part of the orchestra. As a result, one got to see a great blend of the Bhagavatamela and Nattuvamela.

When I convened the Thanjavur utsavam, on behalf of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, in February 2022, guru Herambanathan gave a lecture on the adavu techniques and teaching methodology with demonstration by his young students. His unassuming nature made him a true friend of the fraternity.

It is a matter of great solace that his sons, Swaminathan and Hari, will continue the centuries-old tradition.

The writer is a veteran Bharatanatyam dancer and scholar.