Through Her eyes — The Woman came to the fore

Continuing its marathon series, Aalaap (@aalaap_concepts on Instagram) brought to the fore an evening of Bharatanatyam dancers and their artistic interpretation of female-centric pieces. A case study in perspective and approach, this line up presented tales from puranas, reinterpretations of stories and novel pieces from their repertoire.

Manu Smriti goes like this: “Yattra naryastu poojyante, ramanthe tattra devathaha; Yatraitaastu na poojyante, sarvaastattraha appalaha kriyaha” (Where women are worshipped, god roam amongst that realm/abode; Where women are not worshipped, every activity becomes fruitless). Drawing from this dictum, which is made to a proud gypsy woman singing the praise and greatness of her land, Manasvini Ramachandran presented an interesting narrative. She also portrayed women as a manifestation of Adi Sakthi in ‘Prahabrahma sahacharini Adishakthi swaroopini’ and the Ganges as the sustainer, protector and bestower of salvation with tunes in Hindi and Tamil.

Anjana Anand performed the famous padam ‘Theruvil Varano’ in Khamas — to express time standing still as she waits for her beloved and none to play messenger. Ending with ‘Pari Paahi,’ a Kathakali padam adapted to Bharatanatyam, this piece explores the relationship between Krishna and Draupadi. Dismayed and angered by Krishna’s efforts to make peace with the Kauravas, she says, “What about the humiliation inflicted upon me in the Sabha?” Both the compositions are from the dance theatre productions of JustUs Repertory.

Clad in black and gold, Dakshina Vaidyanathan demonstrated an excerpt from her production, Shoorpanakha, which shows the more familiar demoness as ameenakshi, the beautiful sister of Ravana. Her happy marriage is shattered when Ravana gets her husband killed. Full of revenge, she waits for an opportunity. Ravana loses the contest at Sita’s swayamvara. Now Surpanaka strikes. Landing at Rama’s hermitage, she tries to lure him to set up a war between Ravana and Ayodhya’s prince. A meticulous plot and a perfect recipe for chaos — Dakshina gave an insight into Surpanakha’s act, why she did what she did.

A precursor to this incident, Divya Shiva Sundar adapted the ekaahaarya lasya of playing multiple characters — highlighting a cunning Manthara and the queen Kaikeyi. An excerpt from Ramanatakam by Arunachala Kavirayar, it depicted the episode of Manthara turning Kaikeyi’s mind towards putting her son first before Rama. A jump cut further within the story showed Meenakshi Srinivasan’s moving portrayal of ‘Agni Pravesam.’ Three diverse depictions of women within the Ramayana alone.

“Sita to me is not this ideal goddess we feel distant from. She expressed herself strongly, and effectively and conducted herself abiding by ideals and values that she stood for,” Meenakshi elucidated on her choice of presentation. Another interesting aspect about these three storylines was the colours of aharya — black and gold for Surpanakha, a quaint combination of orange, red and green for Kaikeyi and Manthara and finally, yellow with a bold red for Sita — aharya certainly had a bearing on abhinaya here.

A lighter and joyful piece from Srinivasan was Annamacharya’s ‘Alarulu Kuriyaga’ in Sankarabharanam. Dedicated to Goddess Alamelumanga, she watches flowers showering from trees and unable to control her urge, she begins to dance. Another Annamacharya piece, presented by Aishwarya Balasubramanian was the popular sringara sankeerthanam, ‘Emuko chiguruta daramuna.’ Her interpretation required her to don the roles of a lover, wife and a mother in her pieces. Preceded by ‘Etai Kandu Nee’ from the Ninda Stuti (Kalyani, Rupaka talam) and concluding with a Thalattu penned by Periyazhwar (Ragamalika, Tisra adi), Aishwarya chose to explore how great male poets believed that one of the true ways of connecting with their Lord was to embody the role of a woman through their work — “where the Bhakta becomes the Bhaktini.”

Three enigmatic female characters, one her poetic namesake, Meera Sreenarayanan narrated the stories of Kannagi, Meera and a modern day woman. Draped in a pink sari, she unleashed a range of emotive pieces, she revisited the transformation these women experienced — a fragile flower to thundering rage, a treasured pearl to a heart filled with devotion, and one who chose herself when her man chose otherwise. Also clad in pink and bringing to life two Sangam poems — Kuruntokai in Sahana and Natrinai in Mand and Vasanta — Karuna Sagari chose to depict everyday women and their toils. “Real, strong and beautiful, yet flawed because they are human. Sangam has portraits of real women like that,” she explained.

New angle

A touch of the modern world in “Ulla kumuralgal ulagirkku puriyavillai” as the protagonist swings around shuffling her music playlist, to the swirl of mixed feelings, devastated and angered in “Thalai Aattum Bommai Neeya?,” Kavya Muralidharan brought forth a new angle, both pieces composed and choreographed by Madurai R. Muralidharan. The sakhi asks in the latter upon seeing her friend silently nodding and tending to the work her in-laws set out for her, “What happened to your dreams? Don’t be the puppet that’s controlled by everyone. You are no lesser than anybody else.”

Turning the page over to a beloved character, Parvathy Menon dwelt on two shades of Radha, the peg being the poetry of Gita Govindam and a Surdas Bhajan. She incorporated the idea of a lotus that blooms as the sun rises and withering away in its absence, followed by a Mangalam. Another character portrayed vividly was that of Yasoda, by Rukmini Vijayakumar. Krishna’s mother comes to know that he is not her son. With abundant love and restrained sadness, she gets prepared to send him away.

“Gadhiyaay chendradhu kaalam, nee yennai pirindidum neram - vidhiyai ariven naanum. Indroru naal illayo annai yennaku,” she sighs to herself. The attention to detail interspersed with quick movements — Yasoda fixing Krishna’s attire before she sends him away. She makes him promise to be good even as she hides her tears and manages an encouraging smile.