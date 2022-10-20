Three generations of a family perform together at a dance event in Kochi

Varalakshmi (centre) performs with her mother Rejani KS, left and grandmother, Shobha Menon, right | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“It happened only because of Ravikumar Sir,” says Rejani KS, thrilled to be a part of Arangettam 2022, a programme where she performed with 62 dancers, including 49 seniors and 13 youngsters. She is overjoyed that she danced along with her 58-year-old mother, Shobha Menon and her 13-year-old daughter, Varalakshami. “We were three generations dancing together. I had never imagined this,” says Rejani who is a housekeeper at a bank in Muvattupuzha. Shobha works at a government hospital while Varalakshmi is a class eight student.

All 62 dancers are students of Natyalaya, a dance school in Muvattupuzha run by K Ravikumar. Three years ago, he started classes for senior students in the age group 40 to 65. In the first week of October, he held the programme where “grandmothers, mothers and daughters,” danced together.

An employee of Federal Bank, Ravikumar has been teaching dance for the past three decades. Almost 25,000 girls have learned under him.

His foray into dance was initiated by watching his sisters learn. “My three sisters learnt dance formally; two of them — Kalamandalam Sumathy and Chandrika — became professional dancers,” he says.

With a 17-year age gap between his sisters and him, he was always around when they were learning , he says, “Though I have no formal initiation I was always watching and practising dance. This created an interest in me and I also learnt by observing.”

His father Krishnan Nair had started a dance school, Bharathy Nritha Kalalayam in 1964 at Perumbavoor. Ravi Kumar’s first stage performance was as a four-year-old. After his family shifted to Pindimana in Kothamangalam, he continued his studies, all the while participating in dance at his sister’s place. In 1978, he got an A grade in Bharatanatyam at the Kerala State Youth festival. Simultaneously he studied a job-oriented course conducted by Federal Bank. Meanwhile, his sister Sumathy started a dance school in Perambavoor, where he began assisting.

“Guru r Rajaratnam Pillai was invited from Chennai to teach my sister dance,” says Ravikumar adding that he took that opportunity to learn under him. “It was a golden chance for me.”

In 1982 Ravikumar got a job with Federal Bank and was transferred to Dimapur. In his four-year stint in the North East, he not only taught dance but also performed as part of Kerala Samajam at Guwahati, Shillong and Dimapur.

On his return in 1986 and after his marriage in 1989, he moved to Muvattupuzha. In 1990 he started Bharati Cultural Centre and began his long engagement with teaching dance.

Bharatanatyam for senior women

Three years ago, he introduced dance for senior women. During COVID-19 slowdown he continued to teach dance virtually and kept their interest going.

“The 49 seniors who participated did very well,” says Ravikumar adding that several of his students are abroad. His only instruction to the dancers is to not miss a single class.

The senior most student in his class is 65-year-old Jayalakshmi teacher. Among the group are two Muvattupuzha councillors, Rajasree Raju and Sudha Raghunath, doctors, government officials, bank employees and homemakers. Kala Harikumar from a prominent business family in Kerala came from UAE to participate.

Ravikumar now plans to teach seniors who cannot dance, the nuances of classical music and dance. “To understand Kathakali, Panchavadyam, Chendamelam, nadaswaram…. If they know thalam and mudras, they can enjoy dance and music,” says the 59-year-old.

“I am very happy that this programme took place,” he says.