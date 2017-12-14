The learning never ends: Srekala Bharath, on the joy of teaching and choreographing

“The award is a validation of my efforts in grooming the next generation,” says Srekala Bharath, the 2017 recipient of Acharya Choodamani at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha. “Over the past few years, my role as a guru has begun to overtake that of a performer. The joy of sharing and teaching is much more than seeing myself on the stage,” she adds.

Srekala’s statements ring true for most dancers. After years of intensive training and finding their feet in the world of dance, they look beyond the repertoire, researching and coming up with works that showcase their individual approach and style. So it happened with Srekala too.

Guru K.J. Sarasa showed her how to find herself in Bharatanatyam and what it means to make art a lifelong pursuit. “When it came to teaching, there was no compromise. She did not like her students taking the learning and practise lightly. Since teacher gave all her time and energy in guiding us, she expected the same from her disciples.The way I deal with my students today, shows teacher’s deep influence.”

Srekala established the Thejas School of Performing Arts in 1999. Besides training in the traditional repertoire, she has been choreographing thematic performances, where the students play a pivotal role. She has staged these productions, which include Bhakta Meera, Mahila Mahima, Jai Santoshi Maa, Annamayya Bhakti Manjari (MS was present at the premiere), Arupadai Veedu and Amrapali, in India and abroad.

The team recently performed in London, Norway and the U.S. “As a solo artiste I have been to 28 countries, but now travelling with my students is a different experience. Rehearsal time apart, I like to be my students go-to person when they have problems,” smiles Srekala sitting in the drawing room of her home. Bright cushions add colour to the otherwise subtle setting, while artefacts and curios fill every little space.

“The Acharya Choodamani award could not have come at a better time. I see myself more as a mentor and not just as a teacher whose role ends once the students have learnt the pieces of the margam. Today what these youngsters need is constant support and encouragement to pursue the art seriously. With increasing academic pressure and the necessity to get established professionally, they inhabit too many worlds at the same time. It’s a smart generation that is technologically well-equipped and sharp enough to pick up things fast. But it is also a confused generation that has too many options and doesn’t know which one to choose. Hence the role of a teacher has become crucial, if she is keen to pass on her skills and hone the next line of artistes,” explains Srekala.

In her effort to reach out to as many young enthusiasts of the Bharatanatyam as possible, she also conducts lessons on Skype. “Of course, it is for those unable to undergo personal training. At the same time, I ensure that they spend a few days with me at least once or twice in a year. It’s a way to see if the training is going in the right manner.”

Technology has shrunk the world and broadened the horizon, yet the essence and spirit of tradition has to be maintained, feels Srekala. “Not just performers, even teachers have to alter their approach according to the changing time. I think it is important to turn the focus of young minds on classical art forms, rather than push them away by making the art appear incomprehensible and tedious. I encourage my students to think on their terms, improve their knowledge of music and nattuvangam. It has to be a holistic approach. Costume and make up are also an integral part of the training.”

Even if all of them do not become successful performers, Srekala says she will take delight in the fact that they will be good rasikas.

“Most often we complain about dwindling audience for dance. As artistes, we need to create more awareness about the art and make it accessible to the young. In the process of teaching, I have been learning too. And the learning never ends,” says Srekala.