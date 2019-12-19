‘Thennadudaya Sivane Potri’ — pegged on Atta Veera Sthalas of Lord Siva

Lord Siva and his varied manifestations are familiar to us, but not many of us are aware of the Atta Veera Sthalas in Tamilnadu dedicated to Siva in his form as the destroyer of everything evil. Sasirekha Rammohan, took the audience on a pilgrimage through her dance production, ‘Thennadudaya Sivane pottri’, that was staged at Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Chennai. It was conceptualised, choreographed and directed by her.

The performance travelled through Kandiyur, Kovalur, Kurukkai, Virkudi, Pariyalur, Adhigai, Kadaiyur and Vazhuvoor portraying stories of the lustful Andhakasuran, defeat of Salandran, Daksha yagam, Markandeya puranam and more that were relevant to these places.

Interesting formations

Sasirekha chose to present the stories with a group of male dancers to capture the splendour of Siva. Clad in white and gold costumes, they moved in and out of formations, slipping into characters in the stories with effortless ease. The introduction of female dancers wherever necessary was done in a thoughful manner.

The choreography of the dance sequences were crisp, sustaining interest in the narrative. The formations to depict the chariots of gold, silver and iron to denote ego, arrogance and maya were interesting. The sequence which depicted elements like udukkai, fire, snake, skull and muyalagan, which are integral to the form of Nataraja was aesthetically choreographed. But make- up needs to be taken care of, for instance, in the story about the removal of Brahma’s head, the artificial beard appeared comical.

Tillana drew attention with the interesting variations in the nritta patterns. Musical score was a mix of light and heavy ragas interspersed with rhythm.

Vishnu Bhasi as Siva and the other artistes Madhusudhan, Harikrishnan, Athul Balu, Arun Mohan, Sreejith and Muthukumar danced with conviction. Sruthi Rammohan, Vaishali Kumar, Mathanki, Padmasri, Sreetha and Sruthy Anand formed the talented team of female dancers.

Following a Harikatha format, the dance sequences were interspersed with Roshni Ganesh narrating the stories. She did a commendable job, combining music with storytelling with a touch of humour. However, she did not seem comfortable in a nine yard sari.