The timeless appeal of the traditional Bharatanatyam repertoire

Nithyakalyani Vaidyanathan’s Poorna Margam showed how it beautifully balances various elements of the dance form

Published - July 08, 2024 04:53 pm IST

VV Ramani
VV Ramani
Nithyakalyani Vaidyanathan 

Nithyakalyani Vaidyanathan  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It is not just the past six months of rehearsals, but many years of rigorous training I received from my guru in my early years, which has given me the strength and stamina to present the margam today “ said Nithyakalyani Vaidyanathan at the start of her Poorna Margam for Natyarangam at Narada Gana Sabha mini hall. At a time, when sustaining audience’s attention is a daunting task, holding their interest for two and a half hours is a challenge. And Nityakalyani lived up to it.

Given her experience, it was no surprise to see the the core elements of Bharatanatyam — adavus, attami, and teermanams presented with finesse. This was backed by nuanced abhinaya and fine selection of songs.

The opening pieces, an alarippu in Tisra Dhruva tala (choregraphed by Adyar Lakshman) and the Jathiswaram (choreographed Kanjeevaram Ellappa Pillai) ushered in the rhythmic energy. This was followed by the popular sabdam ‘Sarasijakshudu’.

K. N. Dhandayuthapani Pillai built a grand edifice of musical aesthetics in his Navaragamalika varnam ‘Swamiyai azhaithodi vaa’, weaving appropriate ragas to suit the mood of the lyrics. The nayika requests her sakhi to go and fetch her lord, the one who is adorned with a crescent moon and the Ganga flowing from his hair. At the start of each line, Nityakalyani conveyed the gist through mukhabhinaya, before expanding on the ideas with detailed sancharis.

In Kavi Kunjara Bharathi’s padam, ‘Yengaanum vara vara’ in raga Kalyani, and the Patnam Subramanya Aiyar’s javali, ‘Appudu manasu in raga Khamas, the dancer showcased various nayikas with shades of contrasting emotions. But the highlight was the Kshetrayya padam ‘Ninnu joochi’. The soulful singing by Radha Bhadri enhanced the appeal. The padam describes the nayika’s reaction as the hero returns home after a long time. Her apt abhinaya let the audience experience the nayika’s emotional state.

Nithyakalyani's abhinaya conveyed the essence of the lyrics.

Nithyakalyani’s abhinaya conveyed the essence of the lyrics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nithyakalyani’s experience once again came through in the Behag tillana, which was danced at a pace in which one could enjoy the rhythmic beauty of the piece.

The musical ensemble consisted of Jayanthi Subramaniam on the nattuvangam, Radha Badri on the vocal, K. P. Nandini on the violin, Guru Bharadwaj on the mridangam and Sruthi Sagar on the flute

bharatanatyam / dance

