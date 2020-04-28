The power of dance: An Instagram Live session with Rama Vaidyanathan to celebrate International Dance Day 2020

The lockdown is a “me” time for dancers to “re-set, renew and re-invent” says Rama Vaidyanathan, Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and teacher based in Delhi who admits she has been doing just that. “The bliss of finally working without a deadline,” she adds, has been nothing short of rejuvenating.

On International Dance Day (April 29), this dancer who travels the world teaching Bharatanatyam, will share her lockdown stories and reflect upon the idea of what really sets a dancer apart. What is that insatiable desire and curiosity that sees a dancer pursuing it, even if there are no tangible goals in terms of career and success?

In this conversation with Akhila Krishnamurthy of Aalaap, Vaidyanathan will trace her own career trajectory, with anecdotes from her travels, about interacting with young minds, being enriched by them, returning home to always find refuge and comfort in dance. She will also talk about the new normal in dance – from virtual programming to classes exploring the power of dance online, and videos that have gone viral in the last month.

The Insta Live session with Rama Vaidyanathan in conversation with Akhila Krishnamurthy is on April 29 at 6 pm on Instagram: @thehinduweekend