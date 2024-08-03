The joy of performing as a duo

A Bharatanatyam recital performed as a duo is envisioned as an exercise in synchrony, where mime and movement find both individual and shared expression. Akshaya Hariharan and Pragnya Srivatsan, disciples of Srekala Bharath performed as part of the Aadi Naatya Vizha 2024, presented by Brahma Gana Sabha.

Akshaya and Pragnya commenced their recital with an anjali in raga Valaji and tala Adi.

Following this Pragnya performed ‘Ananda narthana ganapathim’, a composition by Oothukadu Venkata Subbaiyer, set in raga nattai, Adi talam. This piece shows how Ganesha wrapped a snake around his belly to prevent the modaks (sweets) from spilling out. Pragnya portrayal was realistic.

Next, Akshaya performed a Jathiswaram by the Tanjore Quartet in Ragamalika and Misra Chapu tala. The nritta-oriented piece was handled well.

The centrepiece was the Daru varnam ‘Maate malayadwaja’ was performed by both Akshaya and Pragnya. This composition by Muthiah Bhagavatar is set in raga Khamas and tala Adi. The varnam illustrates the beauty and courage of goddess Meenakshi, who vanquished the demons Chandan and Mundan. Later, she meets Shiva and realises her love for him. Pragnya portrayed king Malayadhvaja (Meenakshi’s father). In the line ‘Shatodhari shankari chamundeshvari’, Akshaya depicted the goddess while Pragnya took on the role of Shiva. Later, Akshaya played the demon, and Pragnya was the destroyer of the demons. Their coordination extended to their costume as well. Both performed solo jathis in the varnam.

The second half of the recital commenced with a composition by Bharati Tirtha Mahaswami, the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt, ‘Garuda gamana,’ set to Yamunkalyani and Adi tala. This piece, performed by Akshaya, describes Garuda, the vehicle of Vishnu.

The next item was a javali by Pattabhi Ramayya in Purvikalyani and Adi tala. It began with the line ‘Neematalemayenura’, and was performed Pragnya. In this piece, the nayika says, “Enough of your untruthful words that vanish like writing on water and magic that just flows away.”

Rukmini Ramani’s thillana was the concluding piece. Set in raga Surya and Adi tala, it is in praise Nataraja. It was performed by both Akshaya and Pragnya.