The inheritor of Sitara Devi’s legacy

If you are in Varanasi, soaking in the serenity of the ghats by the Ganga is a must. Despite the chaos, you experience an inner calm. So it is when you enter the ‘mohalla of musicians’ at Kabir Chaura after wading your way through over-crowded, dusty roads. These narrow alleys that echo with the sounds of ghungroo, tabla, sarangi, and melodious alaap reassert the quaintness of the city. And, this is where lives fourth generation Kathak dancer Vishal Krishna.

His dance is not just about rapid moves and powerful pirouttes, it combines the spirit of Varanasi’s cultural ethos and a formidable lineage. Trained by the inimitable Sitara Devi, whose grandson he is, Vishal also imbibed the stylistic nuances of the celebrated Gopi Krishna, his grand uncle. His great grandfather Sukhdev Maharaj is said to have given a structure to the Benaras Gharana of Kathak. “While my brother Kushal Krishna began to learn the tabla, I was initiated into Kathak by my father Pt. Mohan Krishna. During one her many visits to her ancestral home in Varanasi, Sitara Deviji saw my dance and expressed her desire to take me to Bombay. She was keen to groom me as her successor,” says the 27-year-old.

Shared moments

Besides perfecting his technique, she would share with him the significant moments of her dance journey. “Sitaraji would tell me about the struggles, the joy of becoming a busy performer, her tryst with the Hindi film industry and the responsibility of keeping a family tradition alive. I think she wanted me to understand the art in a broader perspective,” says Vishal.

Talking about the speciality of the Benaras Gharana, Vishal points out how Shiv-Tandav occupies a place of pride in its repertoire.

“After all, Kashi is Shivnagari. Also the gharana’s distinct style comes through in the natwaris (bols) that are different from tabla and pakhawaj bols. The thaat (standing posture) and tatkars (footwork) of Benaras are different too. Besides, I have been trying to revive Sukhdev Maharaj’s amazing range of Durga parans, Shiv parans, Vishnu parans and Hanuman parans. Benaras, Jaipur and Lucknow gharanas have many similar aspects and there used to be seamless exchanges between the maestros of these schools.”

The ease and finesse with which Vishal performs chakkars, leaps and squats, may make his dance appear acrobatic, but he brings grace, lightness and flexibility to his moves.

“I learnt from Sitaraji the significance of fluidity in a nritta-oriented form like Kathak. She was particular about proper usage of the stage space, especially in a solo performance. She helped define the essence of dance for me.”

A recipient of Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, he performs across India at major festivals, and abroad. He participates in workshops to share his family’s tradition.

“These interactions are exciting. I want more people to know about the dance form, particularly the stylistic features of the Benaras gharana,” he says.