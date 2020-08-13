The artiste who saved Ayyappam Thiyyattu from extinction

Thiyyadi Raman Nambiar has been awarded the Kerala Folklore Academy Fellowship for his efforts to revive the near-extinct Ayyappan Thiyyattu

Sometimes the accolade an artiste receives serves to highlight an art form that might otherwise go unrecognised. The selection of Thiyyadi Raman Nambiar for the Kerala Folklore Academy’s Fellowship turns the spotlight on the vanishing art of Ayyappan Thiyyattu.

Ayyappan Thiyyattu artist Thiyyadi Raman Nambiar

Once staged in temples and Namboodiri illams or homes as an offering, the art form is a powerful example of thouryatrika, a combination of geetha (music), vadya (instruments) and nritta (dance). Scholars describe it as a holistic art form because, apart from the above three, it also demonstrates painting and abhinaya. References to Ayyappan Thiyyattu are found in the ancient Vadakkan pattu (the ballads of Malabar) and sanghakkali, the hybrid art performed by Namboodiris.

The practitioners of Ayyappan Thiyyattu are Thiyyadi Nambiars, a community of ambalavasis (temple-dwellers) found mainly in central and north Kerala. Less than 200 members from eight ancestral families are still around, of whom fewer than 10 practise the art, which is part of their kuladharma or family vocation.

Four-part performance

The rituals involved in Ayyappan Thiyyattu are complex and lengthy, and the remuneration low, making it impossible for descendants of traditional families to continue the practice. They have moved on to higher education and full-time jobs. Raman Nambiar too had a day job in BPCL for 35 years, before he resigned a few years ago to focus fully on the practice.

The day-long performance begins with the construction of the shamiana and continues till the grand denouement late in the evening.

There are four main segments — kalam, pattu, koothu and komaram. A kalam, drawn on the floor under the shamiana, provides a sort of spatial orientation to the performance. Five natural colours are used: white, black, green, yellow and red, all obtained from nature. The agility with which the figure of Ayyappan in different moods is drawn is breathtaking, and the finished kalam looks three-dimensional. Ayyappan is generally drawn on a white horse, a tiger, or accompanied by his wife Prabha and son Sathyaka. The elaborate exercise takes up an entire day.

Kalam, drawn as part of the Ayyappan Thiyattu performance

After the kalam is ready, the pattu or music begins, with the leitmotif essentially being the life story of Ayyappa. The music, in the sopana style with traces of ragas such as Sankarabharanam, Sahana, Paadi and Puranira, is accompanied by the para, a variant of the chenda drum, as well as by the chenda and cymbals.

In Koodiyattam style

The next stage has much in common with Koodiyattam, where the performing Nambiar wears the make-up of Nandikeswara while donning the headgear and prishtom (waist cloth) worn by the Chakyar.

Raman Nambiar presenting the Koothu segment of Ayyappan Thiyattu

The narration is mainly through mudras in the typical Koodiyattam style. The most interesting aspect of this is watching the Nambiar get into costume and make-up in full view of the spectators, which adds to the experience.

Komaram thullal, as one of the segments of Ayyappan Thiyattu

The last stage of the performance is the dramatic entry of the komaram or oracle, often the most popular part of the event. The oracle jumps boisterously on to the kalam, sword in hand, accompanied by a flourish of drums to create an out-of-body ambience. He then proceeds to destroy the carefully painted kalam as well as the shamiana erected over it in what can be interpreted as a homage to transience.

A member of the Mulakunnathukavu Thiyyadi family, Raman Nambiar has been enacting this four-part performance for the past five decades. Trained by his father and other veterans, Raman is, perhaps, the only artiste today who is well versed in all the departments of Ayyappan Thiyyattu such as Udayasthama Koothu, Pantheerayiram, Kanalattam, etc.

Realising that the art form is nearing extinction in his own community, Raman has enrolled two students from other communities. In fact, his commitment is such that he retired early only to write Ayyappan Thiyyattu, the only available treatise on the art form, which was published by Kerala Bhasha Institute in 2013. He has taken the performance to many secular platforms across universities and institutions worldwide.

The fellowship from the Folklore Academy is a richly deserved recognition for a man without whose single-minded dedication this art form would have faded into oblivion.

