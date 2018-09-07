The art of story-telling

In a recent presentation by Open Doors and Anjika at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR, Kolkata, three distinguished classical dancers traced the journey of women from mythology to contemporary times, in solo dramatic communication medium, gilded with their respective classical forms.

An assortment of three twenty-minute impassionate and exciting stories, was introduced by the arts consultant Oindrilla Dutt, starting with their origin, their need and their present day relevance.

Love stories have delighted and stirred the emotions of listeners, readers and viewers since men first began to weave them around their own feelings and passions. Many have been handed down as a part of our cultural or literary inheritance. Renowned Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty presented “Pingala Ra Surya”, based on the story “Atirath-o-Pingala” from “Bharat Premkatha”, a rich anthology of love stories in Bengali adapted from the Mahabharat by famous Bengali novelist Subodh Ghosh.

The story revolved around the extremely handsome, dignified king Atirath and the breathtakingly beautiful courtesan Pingala. Atirath, unique in his own way, participates in all pleasure activities but remains uninvolved. His stony glance exudes extraordinary indifference towards the most beautiful women in his court or in a “Swayambara”. He wished to be unique and never wanted to be easily drawn towards women. He declined Pingala’s impassionate love for him, insulted her and asked her to leave. Driven by indignation, Pingala, desperate to win Atirath’s love asks him to visit her at the foot of the spring in Saptaparna forest on the Krishna Dwadashi, the 12th night after the full moonand leaves terribly hurt. Exactly after a year while watching the dancers on “Krishna Dwadashi”, Atirath, elated by declining Pingala, ordered his men to hail her to dance in court. But she had realised her ultimate love in the Almighty, was in deep penance and had taken the spiritual path of renunciation. Atirath visited her in Saptaparna to accept her love but on seeing her realised that the ultimate bliss lay on surrendering to the Divine. He relinquished his worldly possessions and embraced the path of divine illumination of the soul that Pingala had shown him.

Aruna, known for her brilliant abhinaya, doubled up as Atiratha and Pingala. It was a well-chosen piece exploiting her technical virtuosity, evident in the short Pallavi at the beginning and expressed herself with the richness of her soul as Pingala. She instilled style (even in her costumes), tranquillity of movement and vivacity with dignity and grace, to offer a captivating performance.

Transferring prose traditions to dance is difficult but Kedar Misra’s tight script incorporating Benudhara Raout’s poems was praiseworthy. Vocals by Nazia Alam,violin and music by Agnimitra Behera with Ramhari Das, flute by Abhiram Nanda and maradala by Bijoy Kumar Barik made the rendition memorable.

Acclaimed Manipuri danseuse Priti Patel with her thang-ta artists of Anjika premiered “The Mother’s Story-Ima Gi Wari” reflecting the strife which shatters idyllic Manipur. It is a soul-stirring production dealing with the inherent problem of a mother in Manipur who nurtures her son, let him grow up only to lose him in fighting for his motherland. The piece opens with rising sun in Manipur depicted by five robust male dancers pulling the chariot of the Sun with Priti standing in the middle holding the reigns calmly. Priti plays the mother with softness and subtlety incorporating delicate chali movements. Thang-ta artists are always a favourite of the audience. They enjoyed the energetic dancing with spears and swords in the powerful fighting sequences.

Mention must be made of the wonderful dancer Baby Henthoi as the child and the musician Suraj Singh on the drums, brass cymbal and the pena.

The concluding “A Million Sitas” by Bharatanatyam dancer Anita Ratnam has already made a mark in the performance circuit. Even though there is some improvisation in every performance, it is not discussed here as it has already been reviewed.