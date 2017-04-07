Telling effect

Spelling out an issue-based theme through Kathak is quite challenging. For one, the dance form, though essentially devised for and from story-telling (ancient Kathak), has metamorphosed into a technically defined art which has come to stay doesn’t afford much of the dramatic element; secondly a contemporary, societal subject is not as easy to mime as mythology which has evolved in dance through mudras and gesticulations over a period of time. Rachana Yadav’s “Trishanku” is a successful attempt at visualising a literary story by Mannu Bhandari with the same title drawn from the mythological character who has become symbolic of being “sandwiched”, sort of hanging between two poles!

Without much of a story on traditional lines, the group of dancers in aesthetically colourful costumes presented a round of nritta to bhol set to vilambit (in languorous tones) where the pace offset by freezing postures emphasised the abstract — the mental turmoil every generation (women-centric) feels as it comes to terms with the past and future. It should be underlined that here was a presentation where the music outscored the dance, despite the best output by Rachana and troupe.

Right synergy

The music composed by Gundecha Brothers and Samiullah Khan was so superb that it was difficult to take it for granted as an accompaniment for dance. It’s no exaggeration to state that the music and the bhol (in Dhrupad style) elevated the performance. The dancers complimented the music by their controlled movements especially in the slow and medium while forming beautiful patterns as they converged and diverged seamlessly. The entry and exit of the group in ascending and descending order was also appealing to the eye. The dancer-choreographer had to rely on voice-overs to carry forward the theme (since the medium doesn’t afford drama) and this came in the form of catchy verse recital. The abhinaya that Rachana did in adorning herself, etc had nothing to do with the theme though; it seemed a part of Kathak repertoire rather than the issue on hand. Nothing of the traditional dance was left out including a lovely Tarana by the group (five girls and two boys).

It seemed as if the choreographer was padding up the otherwise flimsy theme with technical dance, for what was there to say in the issue where a girl/woman (present) is caught in a struggle with her mother (past) who insists on imbibing certain values she considered best while the daughter rebels and tries to establish her own in keeping with her times. The girl one day realises that the same is getting repeated with her daughter (the future) and from the present, her status has been pushed to past. The conflict was shown very well with one set of dancers in bright hued costume gesticulating refusal to toe the line, with the main dancer experiencing the tug of war in the centre while the other set of dancers behind her dressed in sober ochre are miming pulling her backwards. The oblique line they made on stage gave a picturesque detail to this abstract divergence between generations: “Iss ghat ko kaise rokun? Kaise lagam pehnaun?” summed up the theme. Her final realisation that it all exists in the mind and that liberation from it is the only way to establish one’s identity was brought out with aesthetic clarity.

Govind Yadav’s light design contributed to the creativity. The pre-recorded song and accompaniment proved perfect while dancers Shweta Mishra, Minu Garu, Vaidehi Uberoi, Nidisha Varshney, Richa Srivastava, Rohit Pawar and Ashish Kathak gave a brilliant performance. The show was hosted at Kamani Auditorium.