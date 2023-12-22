GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Talk, discuss and explore dance at the 2023 edition of the Natya Kala Conference

Convener Rama Vaidyanathan on how Sri Krishna Gana Sabha has been offering the space to highlight different facets and issues

December 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Team Friday Review
Rama Vaidyanathan

Rama Vaidyanathan | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

For the past four decades, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha’s Natya Kala Conference has been offering a space to dancers belonging to different styles to talk, discuss, explore and perform. Well-known exponents have curated and convened these sessions.

This year’s conference will be held from December 26 to 30 and will be convened by Rama Vaidyanathan. It will pay a tribute to R. Yagnaraman, the founder of the sabha, whose birth centenary is being celebrated. It was his idea to make the sabha focus on classical dance forms by arranging performances and the conference. Over the years, the conference has helped teachers, performers and learners understand dance better by highlighting several exciting and unknown facets.

This edition’s theme is ‘TranscenDance - Natya that Traverses, Transposes and Transforms’. Apart from the aesthetic and technical aspects of natya, this edition also focusses on art as a healer. Mental health, disability and gender bias are some of the issues that will be dealt with. It will also highlight how dance is being used as a weapon of protest and change.

Tickets for the conference and workshops available at http://Tikkl.com/natyakalaconference

