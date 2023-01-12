Srinidhi’s ‘Vainava Tamizh’: Revisiting ancient hymns

January 12, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

There is always a sense of anticipation when one goes to watch a performance by Srinidhi Chidambaram — what she would choose to do and how would she do it. It’s always a pleasure to see her go about her recital in a calm and composed manner. ‘Vainava Tamizh’ was the title of her margam presented at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha. It was inspired by the Divya Prabandham – she was drawn to its Tamil verses.

“I have always tried to include at least one or two of these poems in my presentations. This year, I thought I would do a whole performance based on this veritable treasure trove of verses,” said Srinidhi during a post-performance interaction.

Not just the nritta and abhinaya, it was also the stage decor and music that contributed to the recital’s aesthetic appeal. Srinidhi chose seven Thiruppavai hymns (though not in order) in different kalapramanams and eduppus and strung them together with appropriate swaras in the varnam. The purpose was to convey the essence of the Thiruppavai. Andal waking up her friends, going to the temple, waking up the Lord, and then finally addressing the Lord and completing her Pavai Nonbu were all portrayed in the eleborate piece.

Srinidhi, who feels that the pasurams reflect emotions and ideas that are engaging even today, chose one that stood out for its vatsalya bhava. ‘Devakiyin pulambal’ was handled with utmost sensitivity. It brought alive the feelings of Devaki, who longs to be a mother to an adorable child. One could almost visualise child Krishna running around and Devaki trying to hold him in an embrace.

In ‘Magalai engum kanen’, Srinidhi expressed the emotions of a disgruntled mother of a girl who has run away with Krishna. Srinidhi’s interpretations of the many dimensions of these verses were interesting.

On the nattuvangam was Swamimalai Suresh with Radha Badri on the vocal, Nellai Kannan on the mridangam, Kalaiarasan on the violin and Sujith on the flute.