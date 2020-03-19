Sreehari Chakyar’s ‘Maya Seethankam’ — a mature approach

19 March 2020 14:09 IST

Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar presented the nuances of Koodiyattom in his dramatic monologue

In keeping with the ‘Future of the Arts’ theme at Utsavam 2020, young artistes were chosen for the cultural programmes. Plus 1 student, 17-year old Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar performed ‘Maya Seethankam’ from the third act of Shaktibhadra’s ‘Ascharya Choodamani.’ The act presents Ravana’s dramatic monologue, when he is on his way to kidnap Sita.

The challenge in Koodiyattam is to present the delicate nuances with regard to the character’s emotions; though Ravana is predominantly fierce, his infatuation with Sita makes him vulnerable. Ravana’s lust-filled eyes gleam with anticipation as he thinks of her. He describes her hair, eyes, face, breasts and feet, and suffers love pangs, the episodes called ‘Panchangam’ and ‘Kamasaram.’ When he realises that Soorpanakha has seen his innermost thoughts he is embarrassed, sheepish and when the gods mock him, he is defiant. Sreehari proved his maturity as an artiste, when he handled the Ravana characterisation with the required delicacy.

Ravana bemoans the fact that it was not a god or an emperor but a mere human, who fights the cold and the heat and has unkempt hair, who harmed Soorpanakha. This entertaining episode showing a human being shivering from cold and facing unbearable heat, knotting matted locks on top of the head, was portrayed with great clarity. The all-body shivering, from the toes to the shoulders, was captured excellently.

Advertising

Advertising

He day dreams of killing Rama, declaring he does not need a sword to kill a human, his bare hands were enough to wring Rama’s neck, and demonstrates it with relish. The last part of ‘Maya Seethankam’ was a Pakarnattam, where an actor plays more than one role. As he picturises the kidnapping of Sita, he alternates between a ferocious Ravana and a helpless Sita. Sreehari maybe considered a star actor on the horizon.

The young artiste was supported by Kalamandalam Manikandan, Nepathya Jinesh (mizhavu), Kalanilayam Rajan (edakka), Dr. Indu G. (talam) and Kalanilayam Sundaran (chutti).