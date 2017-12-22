Sita’s emotional act

It was the 5th year of Udok’s celebration of Margam at Gyan Manch. Bharatanatyam dancer Moumita Chatterjee along with her co-Bharatanatyam dancer Rajib Saha has been hosting this festival and providing a platform to young and upcoming dancers to showcase their work.

Moumita Chatterjee herself presented her own choreographic work “Yahi Madhava Yahi Kesava” from Jayadeva’s “Geeta Govinda”. I suppose there has always to be a first time for everything. Though composing a Bharatanatyam piece to this glorious lyric could have been better, she showed her mettle by giving it a try.

For connoisseurs

The last piece, a duet performance by Sri Subikash Mukherjee and Shayomita Dasgupta made the evening a connoisseurs delight. Together they presented Choodamani Pradanam from the first part of Sant Tulsi Das’ “Sundarkand”. The hall reverberated with the tuneful lyrics of the unparalleled lines spreading bhakti. It was a poignant scene –choreographed with utmost care by the legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra – where Subikash as Hanuman saw sorrowing Shayomita in the role of Sita or Janaki.

Sita in the absence of her beloved Rama was reduced to a state of mourning yet her character was beautifully etched. Shayomita’s emoting Sita’s feelings truly showed the state of a woman in love and the estrangement from him under tragic circumstances. Life has dealt such a heavy blow to her due to her abduction by Ravan, that when Hanuman declares: “Ram dut Mai”- (I am the messenger of Ram) - Janaki mistrusts him and takes him to be Ravan in disguise and was sweet talking to win her.

So the words “Madhur vachan bole Hanuman” made no impact on her. However the Odissi duo’s narration of the story of Hanuman presenting Ram’s ring to Sita was an utter disbelief and joy for Sita. The interplay of emotions could not have been better presented.

Diverse sides

Hanuman played his role so well that the audience stayed glued to their seats, though the night was getting old and the weather was chilly. Subikash acted out the roles of Hanuman – the great bhakta; Hanuman who has a soft heart; Hanuman the prankster; Hanuman the quick witted one; Hanuman when hungry rummaging the beautiful fruit garden of Ashoka Vana; Hanuman the miracle maker and of course Hanuman in flight after taking from Sita the jewel that adorned her head for his master. The enthralled audience watched him open-mouthed.

Shayomita’s oval shaped face expressed the different shades of feelings she was going through on seeing the so very familiar ring which Rama wore and which Hanuman had brought. A whole lot of memories rushing in her mind centring round the ring were vividly discernible and identifiable. The audience united in Janaki’s sorrow and rejoiced in her happy memories.

Choodamani Pradanam is a classic composition of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and was taught to Subikash and Shayomita by the senior guru’s able disciple Ratikant Mohapatra.