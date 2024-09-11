Shri Radha Ashtami fine Arts Cultural Festival from September 11 to 13

Sri Sri Radha Madhava Classical Fine Arts Cultural Society (SRMFACS) presents the second edition of Shri Radha Ashtami fine Arts Cultural Festival. The festival is a homage to Radha,” says founder of SRMFACS, Ashish Kumar. “Radha is the central figure in Indian spirituality, and a revered goddess. She is worshipped as Krishna’s eternal consort and is the embodiment of divine love, compassion.”

Radha’s role, Ashish says goes beyond this. “She is the personification of the highest form of devotion and bhakti. Her love for Krishna is the source from which all devotion flows.” This way, Ashish says, the festival goes beyond celebrating the arts and helps people connect with the deeper, spiritual aspects of performing arts.

This year’s edition, Ashish says, will feature Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Yakshagana and Bhagavad Gita recitation. “The aim SRMFACS was to recognise and encourage the many talented children who excel in the performing arts. We wanted to create a platform that brings together child prodigies and senior artistes on special occasions like Krishna Janmashtami, Radha Ashtami and Karthik Deepotsavam.”

Promoting Indian traditional classical fine art forms with harikatha and Sanskrit discourses by organising festivals is also something SRMFACS is committed to. “This will encourage building networks between artistes from different classical art genres. It is important to promote Indian classical dance and music in today’s world where everything is moving at a fast pace.”

Dance and music, Ashish says, are a direct link to one’s cultural, historical and spiritual heritage. “They are living expressions of our culture. Classical arts offer depth and meaning in a world that sometimes feels superficial and disconnected. The art forms have an incredible power to invoke emotions and bring people together in a shared experience of spirituality and beauty.”

Ashish lives in the US, and he says, organising a festival such as this, is challenging yet rewarding. “I am amazed at how smoothly it has all come together. The volunteer team, comprising mostly artistes and their parents, play a significant role in managing various aspects of the festival.”

The festival will feature a 75-minute live performance by dancer, Rukmini Vijaykumar, Yakshagana by Yakshadegula (students of Priyanka K Mohan), a Kathak performance by Amita Mathur, Bhagavad Gita recitation by eight-year-old Nidhi, who according to Ashish memorised the entire Bhagavad Gita at the age of 7.”

The Shri Radha Ashtami fine Arts Cultural Festival will be held from September 11 to 13, at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, from 9am to 9pm. Entry is free.