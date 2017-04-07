Satwika Penna : Nuanced spin on Andhra Natyam

Satwika Penna’s brilliant Andhra Natyam show was the final act of Kalsagaram’s Dance festival that was held at Keyes High School, Secunderabad. Andhra Natyam, many know, is associated with the late Nataraja Ramakrishna who gave a set of compositions being staged at that time by Devadasis in temples. he went on to name these set of dances as Andhra Natyam.Satwika Penna has trained in both Andhra Natyam and Perini. She came out with a traditional opening with Ganesha Prarthana, following it with Kumbha Harathi, exclusively presented in Andhra Natyam format following Agama Sastras. The nartanam was purely ritual-based. Nritta followed Pushpanjali, presented in a typical meter called ‘Indra Gadya’ tuned in Devagandhari, Misrchapu talam.

Later Satwika presented Shiva Kaivaram another important item in Agama Sastra. This kaivaram, in praise of Lord Shiva of Srisailam started with a Jati in Brahma Talam, followed by other jaties. Satwika displayed command on this. Siva Kaivaram rendered in Kaanada concluded this part of rituals.

Satwika then gave a taste of Adhyatma Ramayana Kirtana,which was also a special offering. There were around 104 in all she brought out a kirtana on Lord Siva and Parvati as a sample. The lyrics were set in traditional order with Pallavi, Anupallavi and Charanas format.

Satwika then chose to present a composition from Balakanda of Ramayana that ends with Sita Swayamvaram episode, which she presented impressively. The kirtana was set in raga Begada.

Later Satwika went for a Padam — Yevade Vaadu a sensual and sentimental piece, giving scope for display of Sanchari Bhavas. She presented these extremely well and ended with a devotional number set in Mohana ragam.

Next, Satwika came out with a challenging number Nava Janardana Parijatham a Daruvu practiced in temples of Pithapuram and considered one of the finest Bhama kalapams popularised by Ramakrishna through his disciple Kalakrishna. In her Pravesa Daruvu, Satwika gave a taste of ‘Proudha’ and ‘Samanya’ nayikas taken out of Sringara Divyadarsha, Sravya Prabhandam that Nataraja Ramakrishna had. Like in Kuchipudi Bhamakalapam, this too brought into focus ‘Virahotkhantitha’ and ‘Abhisarika’ nayikas, both subsidiaries of Sringara. She presented all this in Pravesa Daruvu Bhamaayani Piluthure followed by other Daruvus Dadhi Madhana, Dushta Narakuni and Madana Mohanakaarude daruvus, well sung and well executed in dance by Satwika. She concluded the show with the song Dandamokkati Neeku Dasaratha Vara Putra.