It takes two to make music

Sursagar, a non-profit music organisation in Bengaluru has been popularising Hindustani classical music from 1982. In its 37th edition on August 10, Sursagar, in association with Alliance Francaise, will be presenting an instrumental jugalbandi with Santoor maestro Pandit Satish Vyas and flute (bansuri) exponent Pandit Ronu Majumdar.

The son of the eminent vocalist CR Vyas and disciple of Shiv Kumar Sharma, Satish who has performed at the Edinburgh Fest at Scotland and the European Parliament, says he is happy to be part of the Sursagar event. “With melodic discussions and recitals as part of our upbringing, music became a part of our consciousness because of the ambience. So my education was informal with no time restrictions, but focussed, while having interactions with my gurus,” says Satish who holds an MBA from Bombay University and is an A-Grade artist of All India Radio.

Carrying forward the legacy of Gunidas Sammelan, a music festival started by his father, for over 40 years, Satish feels students have to know that while technology can make it easier to learn classical music, it is tradition that will bring about the bond. “Sangeet sanskar se banta hai (culture is the leitmotif of music). So we need to create an ambience for contemporary students with cultural festivals, and Sursagar is doing just that for three decades. Students and connoisseurs will benefit from the melodic experience that such festivals offer,” says Satish, who is also looking forward to playing with Pt. Ronu Majumdar.

Ronu Majumdar is credited with making the Bansuri popular with the younger generation, through his stylistic play and his unique blend of the ancient form ‘Drupad Gayaki’ with ‘Laykari’ (art of rhythm). Ronu, rooted in the Maihar gharana, initially learnt from his father Bhanu Majumdar and Pandit Lakshman Prasad Jaipurwale and had advanced guidance from Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao and Pandit Ravi Shankar.

As in all jugalbandis, spontaneity will be the key factor. While Satish’s raga elaborations are well known, Ronu’s world music leanings, typified by his Grammy nomination in 1996, will have people guessing on what ragas and exercises they can expect from the duo.

Sursagar, August 10, 6.30 pm, Alliance Francaise, Thimmiah Road, Vasanthnagar, Entry free.