Odissi Dance

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback video of performing Odissi

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The actor shared the video to mark Utkal Divas on April 1

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video where she performs the traditional Odissi dance, on social media. Late on April 1, she took to Instagram to share her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit.

She captioned the video: ‘Battu... Happy Utkala Dibas’. Her dance video has more than two million likes. Utkal Divas or Utkala Dibas is celebrated on April 1 to mark the state formation day of Odisha.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No.1, which also features Varun Dhawan.

IANS

