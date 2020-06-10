Kuchipudi Dance

Sandhya Raju to raise COVID-19 fund for Kuchipudi gurus

Sandhya Raju

Sandhya Raju   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Hyderabad-based Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju to conduct an online workshop to raise funds for gurus affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju will be conducting an online Kuchipudi workshop called ‘Pramanu Pranavakaram’ to raise funds to support Kuchipudi gurus in smaller towns and villages of the Telugu-speaking States whose income took a beating due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Sandhya announced the workshop through her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The workshop will be conducted on June 14, for 100 participants, from 7a.m. to 10p.m. Fee ₹800

Funds raised from ‘Pramanu Pranavakaram’ workshop will be handed over to Lopamudra Charitable Trust to support Kuchipudi gurus whose revenue streams have been hit due to the pandemic.

Sandhya’s workshop is for both amateurs and professionals, and since the announcement, has generated interest among dancers in USA, UK, UAE, Malaysia, India, Australia, and South Africa, according to a statement.

“I felt responsible to ensure the guardians and custodians of my art form Kuchipudi never lose faith in their art and the community that keeps it alive,” says Sandhya, a disciple of Padma Bhushan awardee Vempati Chinna Satyam and Kishore Mosalikanti.

Sandhya, who is also the founder of Nishrinkala Dance Academy, adds, “It is a matter of pride and honour to be able to inspire hundreds of dancers from across the globe to rise to the occasion and help the Kuchipudi gurus.”

Those who are willing to contribute or in need of financial aid can contact Bhavana Pedaprolu at 9052883255. To know more about the workshop, look up Sandhya Raju’s Facebook page or @sandhya_raju on Instagram

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 2:11:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/dance/sandhya-raju-to-raise-covid-19-fund-for-kuchipudi-gurus/article31793944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY