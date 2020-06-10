Sandhya Raju to raise COVID-19 fund for Kuchipudi gurus

Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju will be conducting an online Kuchipudi workshop called ‘Pramanu Pranavakaram’ to raise funds to support Kuchipudi gurus in smaller towns and villages of the Telugu-speaking States whose income took a beating due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Sandhya announced the workshop through her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The workshop will be conducted on June 14, for 100 participants, from 7a.m. to 10p.m. Fee ₹800

Funds raised from ‘Pramanu Pranavakaram’ workshop will be handed over to Lopamudra Charitable Trust to support Kuchipudi gurus whose revenue streams have been hit due to the pandemic.

Sandhya’s workshop is for both amateurs and professionals, and since the announcement, has generated interest among dancers in USA, UK, UAE, Malaysia, India, Australia, and South Africa, according to a statement.

“I felt responsible to ensure the guardians and custodians of my art form Kuchipudi never lose faith in their art and the community that keeps it alive,” says Sandhya, a disciple of Padma Bhushan awardee Vempati Chinna Satyam and Kishore Mosalikanti.

Sandhya, who is also the founder of Nishrinkala Dance Academy, adds, “It is a matter of pride and honour to be able to inspire hundreds of dancers from across the globe to rise to the occasion and help the Kuchipudi gurus.”

Those who are willing to contribute or in need of financial aid can contact Bhavana Pedaprolu at 9052883255. To know more about the workshop, look up Sandhya Raju’s Facebook page or @sandhya_raju on Instagram