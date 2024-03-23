March 23, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Dancer and academic RLV Ramakrishnan wants to perform Mohiniyattam at every stage in Kerala. “That is how I plan to protest against the racist and casteist slurs made against me,” says Ramakrishnan in an interview with The Hindu.

Reacting to the unseemly remarks made by a veteran Mohiniyattam dancer and teacher, the 46-year-old dancer says he plans to initiate legal action against her and also protest against her remarks in an artistic way by performing all across Kerala.

A few days ago, Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr., a senior Mohiniyattam dancer, said that those with dusky complexion, men and women, should not dance on stage. During an interview with a YouTube channel, she went on to say that men, especially, those who are not good-looking, should refrain from dance recitals. Without specifically naming Ramakrishnan, she included several innuendos about a “dark-skinned Mohiniyattam dancer from Chalakudy”, that indicated who she was targetting. Ramakrishnan not only hails from Chalakudy but also runs a dance school there.

Following his graduation from RLV College of Fine Arts , Tripunithura, he completed his post-graduation in Mohiniyattam with a first rank from the Mahatma Gandhi University. His doctoral thesis was on Aatathinte Aanvazhikal (The Path of Men in Dance).

Edited excerpts from an interview…

How do you plan to protest against these disparaging remarks?

On my behalf, protests are being organised all across Kerala. I am overwhelmed by the support that has come my way. Many eminent artistes have come out in my support. In addition, people from different walks of life have expressed their outrage at these archaic remarks. I have been invited to perform at different venues. That is one of the best ways to protest against such boorish remarks. I am going to perform Mohiniyattam at all the stages.

She said something on the lines that Mohiniyattam is about Mohini dancing and not Mohanan…

Never ever has it been mentioned in any archival document that Mohiniyattam is performed by women alone. She has Kalamandalam as a prefix to her name. Mahakavi Vallathol, who founded Kalamandalam, has said that the name Mohiniyattam does not suit this dance form. He had said specifically that the name Kairali Nritham would better suit this style of dance. It is mentioned in books on Kerala Kalamandalam. She has unnecessarily raked up several issues by claiming that only ‘Mohinis’ can perform Mohiniyattam. One must remember that at one time, it was a dance that was looked down upon and this form was almost extinguished because of the negativity associated with it. It was to rescue it from those negative epithets that Vallathol suggested that the name of the dance form be changed. When she goes on saying that only a Mohini can perform this dance, imagine how much she is slighting that renaissance leader who established a great institution like Kerala Kalamandalam.

Moreover, anyone with a basic knowledge about the Puranas knows that Mohini was born when Lord Mahavishnu assumed a female form. How can any human being claim to be equivalent to that? If a woman dresses as a dancer, can she be considered as Mohini? Never. So, a dancer who performs Mohiniyattam dresses in the costume meant for it and performs the dance. That does not mean, he/she becomes Mohini. It was to erase that stigma associated with the dance that made Vallathol come up with the idea of Kairali Nritham. I am going to request the department of Culture and those in the art field to rename the dance form as Kairali Nritham.

When you joined as a student in RLV College, did you come across people who make such adverse remarks?

Never at RLV College. But at Kalamandalam, I had to face many such disheartening situations, especially from her (Kalamandalam Sathyabhama (jr). When I applied for a stage for a festival conducted under the aegis of the Department of Tourism, she got my number from my application and called me. She spoke to me in an extremely provocative and derogatory manner. In the same way, when I doing my doctoral research at Kalamandalam, she used to taunt me by saying that she would take care of my PhD.

It is a fact that in the world of dance, there are certain prejudiced people like her, people who still hang to obsolete ideas that have no place in a modern world. They are unable to accept modern education or progressive changes in society and art. They tend to think along certain dogmatic lines.

Have you had to face such regressive or discriminatory behaviour elsewhere in your career as a teacher and dancer?

Yes, at Kalamandalam. Once, I was attending a seminar, when an official there told me to leave the hall. I was told that the seminar was for females and not for males. I protested and made my stand clear. Even after I did extremely well during my research, I was harassed by certain office-bearers in Kalamandalam. Then Mani chettan (late actor Kalabhavan Mani is his elder brother) intervened. We took it up and questioned their decision, culturally and politically. Only then did we manage to get the actual results of the appraisal at Kalamandalam.

Certain cultural leaders still maintain only women should perform Mohiniyattam. There are also differences regarding the style in which Mohiniyattam is performed. Some contend that only the style followed at Kalamandalam is the right one and that the one taught by Kalyanikutty Amma is not Mohiniyattam. Since I am from RLV, some people in the field are not able to accept me as a Mohiniyattam dancer.

The fact that a person who was trained in an institution other than Kalamandalam managed to get a doctorate and is going places as a dancer is something that a certain section of artistes finds it difficult to accept.

There were also slurs regarding complexion and certain controversial statements about male Mohiniyattam dancers...

Never should an artiste and teacher air such discriminatory opinions. In today’s world, there are dancers of all kinds, including the differently-abled. It is a person’s creativity that is being expressed through dance. It is a fundamental right that she is violating when she says that those with dark skin should not perform Mohiniyattam. There is no way we can agree with it or condone such ideas. Right from the time a child steps into a dance school or start learning dance, her/his dream is to perform on stage; it is a dream they nurse through long hours of hard work. There are many, age no bar, who wish to dance. It is the fulfillment of a deep desire to dance. In that case, how can you say that you can dance only if you are beautiful and charming.

I refuse to believe that she made these remarks vis a vis competitions. Her statement has cast a shadow on the entire field of dance. After listening to her, a number of students asked me ‘Sir, if this is your situation after so many years, what is going to be our future?’ With her talk, she has demoralised several aspiring dancers of Kerala. Our society is up in arms against her discriminatory and racist remarks.

But, aren’t you enthused by the outpouring of support that is coming your way from all quarters?

That is how it should be. It is not Ramakrishnan, an individual, who has been targeted. Many like Ramakrishnan, dark-skinned and from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, have been scarred by her statements. I have worked and struggled, morning and night, to become a dancer. Her attitude and statements might snuff the dreams cherished by so many youngsters who come from my background. So, it is only right that Kerala has stood with me in this matter.

Imagine you have a daughter with an innate talent for dance. If she is not fair, will you tell her, don’t dance, don’t perform, stay at home because you are not fair.

Ramakrishnan, the dance and artiste, can never ever accept such a state. I don’t think anyone in Kerala will support such a primitive stance.

You run a dance school in Chalakudy…

Kunissery Raman Smaraka Kalanilayam, which was started by Mani chettan in the memory of our father. About 150 students learn dance there.

