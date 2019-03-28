Janet James is a familiar face for Kalakshetra-goers. She is a diploma and post-diploma holder in Bharatanatyam, a guest faculty and a Kalakshetra Repertory member. She has excelled as Sita in ‘Sita Swayamvaram,’ one remembers her small face with big eyes, framed by the window, looking in anxiously during her swayamvara, and as the lively, alluring golden deer Mareecha in ‘Sabari Moksham,’ among other appearances.

In her new avatar as a Bharatanatyam soloist, Janet shows the same enthusiasm and correctness. She is also not new to the stage and this comfort adds to her charming stage presence. Her nritta is sharp and accurate and every movement looks effortless, as if it were a part of her. Her abhinaya is free flowing and spontaneous.

As she journeys further, she will develop her own solo style. The skill sets for group presentations and solos are slightly different — just like the difference between delivery of a dialogue in a drama and saying the same thing in your own words in a solo performance. Janet has just about begun this journey and needs time.

Conducting the performance was K.P. Rakesh, the ace nattuvanar from Kalakshetra, who is also mentoring Janet. The recital commenced with a bright and well-finished tisra Alarippu. The padavarnam, ‘Swamiye azhaithu vadi’ (Khamas, Adi, Ponniah Pillai) on Sundareshwara had been choreographed by him composing jathis that were based on old ones. The second and third jathis were short and delightfully rhythmic. Especially arresting was the teasing rhythm in the arudi, ‘.. thaidhita dhidhithai (2) thaidhita (2) dhita (2)’ for the first half, a spin off from Guru Rajarathinam Pillai’s compositions.

The sahithya segments were short and to the point. Everything was correct, yet one felt the bhava needs to move beyond correctness to create rasa. It needs more depth to go beyond good acting. The javali ‘Madapayale’ (Paras, Adi, Subbarama Iyer, visualisation by Bragha Bessell) was disappointing. There was no clarity. Where was the heroine’s anger against the sly Madana, Cupid, who takes advantage of her vulnerability to torture her with love darts?

The music was most inspiring. The group of young Kalakshetra artistes were: Arathi Ashwin (vocal), Sujitha S. Naik (flute), Rijesh (violin) and Kiran R. Pai (mridangam).

The lilting thillana (Natabhairavi, Adi, visualisation by Rukmini Devi) had some sections where the steps seem to just flow with the music. It was a beautiful end for a programme presented by accomplished artistes.