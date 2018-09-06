An enjoyable medley at Revive-2018

‘Revive’ 2018, the music and dance event was hosted by 72/35, Southern Street and Soundarya Natya Kalalaya Foundation (SNKF), at the Sivaswamy Auditorium, Chembur. It was a pot-pourri of classical music, fusion, film music, classical dance and folk dance, highlighting the interconnection and interdependence of art forms.

“Classical and folk arts have always retained their charm in the ever-changing world of art. Several centuries old, they continue to inspire many modern art forms,” declared B. Anantharaman, violinist and the brain behind ‘Revive,’ which is into its third year. The evening began with an invocation by the students of Guru Padmini Radhakrishnan of SNKF. The kriti was ‘Ainkarane’ (Ragamalika, Adi, Guru Rajee Narayan). The achievements of SNKF since its inception were listed by Priya Ramnath, the anchor.

The first song of the evening was ‘Kalaivaniye’ set with only Arohanam, symbolising rising up. Karaikudi Mani’s Laya Kavidai, rhythmic poetry, interspersed with bols and verses, was explored through song and dance. Kapi raga which was presented next, gave the anchor a scope to play with the word coffee and its variations. The serenity of the raga came through in ‘Chinanchiru kiliye.’ Some film songs in the same raga were strung together to form a melodic cord.

Three persons were called on stage to volunteer as dance pupils, posing as a deer, cow and snake. They were taught to do Namaste in dance style, some footwork, to hold mudras like alapadmam, much to the enjoyment of the audience.

The next piece was ‘Sree Maha Ganapathe,’ in Abhogi composed by N.S. Ramachandran with chittaiswarams by Chandrashekara Bhagavathar of Chembur, who passed away a year ago.

The tribute was effectively presented by violinist Shivkumar Anantharaman, who proved his singing mettle. The Indo-Western confluence was quoted through ‘Anjaneyam sada’ and ‘Vande Meenakshi’ of Dikshitar and ‘Vara Leela’ of Tyagaraja. Simple gestures and footwork by SNKF students added visual content to Nottuswarams.

‘Chaliye Kunjanamo’ was followed by an interesting, seamless fusion of folk and classical dance.

‘Ghoomer’ from Padmavat was interspersed with Balamuralikrishna’s thillana in Brindavana Saranga.

B. Ananatharaman, Shivkumar Anantharaman and Vishnu iyer took turns in singing and adding melody through strings, with K.G. Vishwananth keeping the beats on more than one percussion. Hariharan Subramanian was on the keyboard and Sridhar Vaidyanathan handled both flute and mandolin.