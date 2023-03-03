Ramya Suresh’s performance was themed on Krishna

March 03, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

One was pleasantly surprised by the performance of Ramya Suresh, student of Indira Kadambi, at R.K. Swamy Hall, as part of the Brahma Gana Sabha dance festival. Right from the sprightly alarippu in Tisram that was preceded by the melodious ‘Vakra thunda mahakaya’ to the short but elegant thillana (raga Madhuvanti, Adi tala, a composition by Lalgudi Jayaraman set to dance by Leela Samson), the performance was marked by precision and an unhurried flow.

In a simple, vibrant red costume with the gathers at the back, Ramya was in her element in the varnam ‘Sarasalanu ippudu marimanara’ (in raga Karnataka Kapi, Rupaka tala, composed by Ponniah of the Thanjavur Quartet, and choreographed by Indira Kadambi), which is a test of both nritta as well as expressions. Gifted with an expressive face, her abhinaya brought every nuance alive.

Ramya was all grace, and her portrayal of the nayika yearning for the blessing and presence of Brihadeeswara was effortlessly done. A gentleness pervaded the dancer’s movements, whether it was a step or emoting a line. Devaranama, ‘Boochi bandide,’ a composition by Purandaradasar, was graceful and full of Yashoda’s mock threats to Krishna, who refuses to sleep. The choreography for this ragamalika, Adi tala piece was by Indira Kadambi, who was also on the nattuvangam.

Vocalist Raghuram’s singing lifted the recital. Providing competent support on the mridangam was Vinay Nagarajan, and the flute interludes by Vivek Krishna were appropriate, since there was a focus on Krishna.

