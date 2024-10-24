GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pushing the boundaries of Bharatanatyam

Praveen Kumar’s ‘Tyagaraja hrt sadana’ and a piece on ‘Ashtanayikas’ showed how the dance form lends itself to different concepts

Published - October 24, 2024 04:32 pm IST

B. Ramadevi
Praveen Kumar and Chitkala Ensemble presenting ‘Tyagaraja hrt sadana’.

Praveen Kumar and Chitkala Ensemble presenting ‘Tyagaraja hrt sadana’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is nice to see dancers also exploring the emotions in Tygaraja’s compositions. One such attempt was Praveen Kumar’s ‘Tyagaraja hrt sadana’. Presented by his Bengaluru-based Chitkala School of Dance, it was an offering to Rama through the saint-poet’s kritis. Conceived and choreographed by Praveen Kumar, the performance stood out for its aestheticism, imagination, abhinaya and nritta.

They began with a shloka in praise of Tyagaraja –– ‘Vyaso naigama charchaya’ that compares him to Vyasa in the knowledge of the Vedas, to Valmiki in the choice of words, to Shukha Muni in renunciation, and to Prahlada in devotion. As the fragrance of Yadukula Kambhoji wafted through the strings of violin, they began ‘Sri Raama Jaya Raama, Shringaara Raama’ and brought out vatsalya rasa, veera rasa and shringara rasa. ‘Uyyaalaloogavayyaa’ was delightful, as Divya Hoskere as Kausalya showered her love on little Rama through her abhinaya and turned into the quintessential mother.

‘Sogasu jooda tharamaa’ portrayed sattvic romance as Shreema Upadhyaya as Sita, coyly exhibited her admiration for Rama’s good looks. Praveen Kumar as Rama was the embodiment of grace and poise.

‘Jagadanandakaraka’, the first Pancharatnam was the main item that was fully exploited to portray many of the incidents from the Ramayana. Rama-Ravana yudha was brought alive with powerful jathis, specially composed for this production.

When they concluded with the thillana, an inexplicable joy spread through the packed hall.

The orchestra deserved and received a big applause. R. Raghuram impressed with his bhava-laden singing. Harsha Samaga on the mridangam, Mahesh Swamy on the flute, Mandya Nagaraj on the violin and Anoor Vinod Shyam on the tabla, kanjira and cymbals gave zestful support.

Mangaluru-based dancer Radhika Shetty’s ‘Ashtanayikas’.

Mangaluru-based dancer Radhika Shetty’s ‘Ashtanayikas’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The performance was part of ‘Nrityalahari, a series of events to celebrate Bharatanatyam. It was organised by Mangaluru-based dancer Radhika Shetty’s Nrityaangan. The event began with ‘Ashtanayikas’ portrayed through ‘Navarasam Thadhumbum Nattiyakalaiye’, a song composed by Madurai R. Muralidharan. ‘Svadhina bhartruka’ keeps her husband under her control, ‘Vasakasajja’ gets the place ready for her lord’s arrival, ‘Virahotkanthita’ undergoes the pangs of separation, ‘Proshita bhartruka’ feels miserable as her husband has gone out of station, ‘Vipralabdha’ gets angry, suspecting that her lord is being unfaithful to her, ‘Khandita’ turns arrogant and angry when her husband comes back to her, ‘Kalahantarita’ is confused as to what to do and ‘Abhisarika’ decides to go back to her ord, ready to compromise.

This piece was performed by dancers from Mangaluru. Choreographed by Vidyashree Radhakrishna, the song was set in ragamalika and each stanza briefly explained the state of mind of a particular nayika. The dancers effectively brought out the emotions with their apt abhinaya. The song was interspersed with jathis to add vibrancy to the performance. Vidyashree’s introduction in chaste Kannada was crisp and helpful.

Lalgudi Jayaraman’s thillana in Sindubhairavi with the charanam in praise of Muruga was a visual treat as Vidyashree had incorporated ‘mayura narthana adavus’ and kavadiyattam in her choreography.

Published - October 24, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Friday Review / bharatanatyam / dance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.