A virtual conference

NIKC (Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography) announces a Digital conference titled ‘The Dr Maya Rao Kathak & Choreography Conference. The virtual conference will be streamed live on May 1 and 2 between 6 and 8 pm on both days on https://m.facebook.com/pg/NatyaStemDanceKampni/community/

The conference is an initiative of NIKC, which is named after the legendary dancer-choreographer Maya Rao. This is the first time due to the global pandemic, that we are going virtual, says Madhu Nataraj, Director of NIKC and Natya STEM Dance Kampni.

This year’s conference, she says, will bring into focus the re-framing and reinvention of the performing arts in the times of COVID-19 and its aftermath. The conference will include performances, illustrative lectures and interactive panel discussions featuring artistes such as Dr Anita Ratnam, Lynne Fernandes, Aditi Mangaldas, Mahesh Dattani to name a few.

“The Covid19 pandemic and the lock-down has also affected artistes in India, particularly, the marginalised and neglected folk artistes who depend on daily performances to support themselves and their families. The conference is also aimed at raising funds and awareness for these folk and ritualistic performers of rural Karnataka,” adds Madhu.

The funds are raised “with the help of our collaborator, Sneha Kappana, who has identified 10 families that need urgent help with food and other essentials. We aim to support these families for the next five months. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards supporting these families”.