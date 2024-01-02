New forays into abhinaya and nritta at the Dance for Dance Festival

January 02, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Dance for Dance’ festival featured Koodiyattam, Mohiniyattam and Odissi on the final day. The evening began with Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar’s new solo production based on ‘Gajendramoksham’. is the grandson of exponent Kochukuttan Chakyar and son of the well-known performer Margi Madhu.

‘Gajendramoksham’ follows three story tracks. Huhu, a gandharva, who violates sage Devala’s pond, while making merry with women, is cursed by the sage that turns him into a crocodile. King Indradyumna gives up his throne and meditates on Mount Malaya. Unaware of sage Agasthya’s arrival, he is cursed to become an elephant. In a third story, the elephant Gajendra is attacked in a pond by the crocodile. He prays to Vishnu, who slays the animal and gives salvation to Gajendra.

As Sutradhara, Sreehari presented the motif with the shloka ‘hasteendram tam hasta padmena dhrtva’ from Narayaneeyam. His acting was detailed and layered as he presented the different roles. Subtitles displayed on the side of the stage guided the uninitiated in the audience. In the final episode, Sreehari played three roles with aplomb.

Compared to other Indian classical dance forms and stylised dramatic forms such as Kathakali, Koodiyattam uses fewer hand gestures and communicates more through facial expressions and acting.

The production ended on a dramatic note with the drumming by the percussion team led by Kalamandalam Manikandan on mizhavu, reaching a crescendo.

Neena Prasad’s Mohiniyattam presentation titled ‘Swathi Muthyam’ consisted of the choicest compositions of Swati Tirunal. Her abhinaya was nuanced and powerful, yet she is known more as an expert in pure dance.

Along with her mentor Kalamandalam Sugandhi, Neena has researched and codified Mohiniyattam movements. This was evinced in the Hamsadhwani cholkettu and Bhoopalam tillana that she executed with control and finesse. Her ‘chuzhippu’ and footwork were balanced. She internalizes the music that gives her dance that extra sheen. ‘Andolikavahane’ the famed Utsave Prabandha kriti by Swati Tirunal in Anandabhairavi raga, was choreographed to show the nuances in the lyrics. It talks about Padmanabhaswamy being taken in a procession. This predominantly abhinaya piece was interspersed with mild nritta sequences, with swing-like movements in the pallavi eduppu. The Misra Chapu tala complemented the unhurried movements.

Neena next presented Swati Tirunal’s sthava varnam ‘Rama ava akhila ripu virama’, a rare piece in Mohiniyattam. The song originally set in Bilahari raga was recomposed by Neena’s vocalist Madhavan Namboothiri, incorporating swaraksharas and other musical embellishments.

Neena’s interpretation of ‘ripu’ or enemy is man’s own arrogance. For the first line, she performed the sancharis depicting the clash of egos between Arjuna and Hanuman. The second sanchari for the line ‘Kama manjima haari charurupa’, Neena portrayed Kama reveling in the nature with his beauteous form, yet is shattered to find his beauty pale in comparison to Rama. Neena’s abhinaya was lucid and vivid.

The evening also showcased ‘Vistar: Elaborations in Odissi’ , guru Madhavi Mudgal’s group choreographies which had lilting music by Madhup Mudgal.

