Navratri 2023: Top 5 dandiya events in Bengaluru

Navratri, one of India’s most lively festivals, spans nine nights dedicated to the goddess Durga. It is celebrated with dancing, music, and vibrant festivities. People dress in traditional Gujarati attire, such as chaniya choli for women and kedia and pajama for men, with silver jewellery. The festivities feature garba, a circular dance, and dandiya, a wooden stick dance, originating in Gujarat. These dances honour the divine feminine and the triumph of good over evil, embodying the spirit of Navratri, and have become popular far beyond Gujarat’s borders.

As the sun sets, the atmosphere is filled with the rhythmic beats of the dhol and the clatter of dandiya sticks. If you are in Bengaluru and looking for the best places to immerse yourself in the Navratri spirit, here is a roundup of the top five Dandiya destinations in the city:

Falguni’s Navratri

There is no Navratri quite like a Falguni Pathak Navratri. Just as Michael Bublé is synonymous with Christmas, Falguni is the Navratri icon. Experience the Garba queen live in action, in Bengaluru, dancing to the tunes of her famous songs such as ‘Indhana winwa,’ ‘Vithal Vithal Vithala’, ‘Umbre ubhi,’ ‘Meri chunar udd udd jaye,’ and more from her extensive discography. To wrap up the night of dancing, a complimentary traditional dinner will be served. For bookings, call +91 9844772222.

Where: Gayatri Vihar, Palace grounds When: October 27, 7 pm Cost: ₹2,500 per person

Anybody can dandiya

Join DJs Dipakon, Jayesh, and Sukant from Ahmedabad for a dandiya night presented by DesiClans, known as Anybody Can Dandiaya 3.0. The event features a flea market and an unlimited dinner buffet offering more than 20 delicious Gujarati dishes like dhokla, khaman, kesar jalebi, rabdi ladoo, kesar rasmalai, and gujia. Free dandiya sticks will be provided at the venue, and it will be held indoors in an air-conditioned space. To reserve your spot, call +91 955 6188 803.

Where: Manvi Convention, HSR Layout When: October 21, 22, 7 pm Cost: ₹999 per person

Dandiya all night long

Explore a night of non-stop dandiya at The Grand Ballroom, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway. Join the ‘We Desi: Disco Dandiya’ event at the grand ballroom featuring live music with the dhol. Experience the rhythm of raas garba and dandiya moves on the dance floor, accompanied by drum beats, Gujarati folk songs, and trendy Bollywood Navratri numbers. For reservations, contact +91 9591996959.

Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway When: October 21, 7 pm Cost: ₹499 per person

Neon dandiya

Experience the fusion of tradition and modern culture at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall during the Neon Dandiya night. This event features LED elements such as dhol, wristbands, and dandiya sticks, with a celebrity DJ spinning desi tunes. DJ Deep Bharma & Detrobass will be the musical highlights, blending traditional drum beats with folk songs and Bollywood dance tracks. The first 500 participants will receive complimentary dandiya sticks. For reservations, contact +91 9620986111.

Where: Algorithm, Nexus Shantiniketan Mall When: October 22, 5 pm Cost: ₹499 per person

Garba groove

For those seeking an authentic experience with OG vibes, a classic garba and dandiya night awaits in the open lawns under the night sky, reminiscent of community garba nights in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, the expansive outdoor lawn is decorated in traditional Gujarati decor for Navratri celebrations. Participants are encouraged to arrive in their traditional attire and allowing desi beats to lead the way. Complimentary dandiya sticks are available at the venue, and reservations can be made by calling +91 95139 44520.

Where: Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel When: October 20-23, 6 pm Cost: ₹499 per person

