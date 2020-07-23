‘Navarasa’ — an emotional roller coaster

There is a flip side to virtual dance performances. Technical glitches apart, dancing in kitchens and unkempt rooms do not make for an aesthetic experience.

Arts from India’s Navarasa presentation was curated well for the digital medium. Eight dancers, representing different styles, explored each rasa through well-choreographed pieces. The interactive session between the artiste and sutradhaar, Rajika Puri, after every performance, helped in understanding how popular compositions and routine themes can be dealt with differently.

Apt compositions

Manipuri exponent Sinam Basu Singh’s handling of karunya (compassion) rasa tugged at the heart strings. Senior Odissi artiste Sujata Mohapatra took up veera (valour) while Kathakali dancer Prabal Gupta showcased bhayanaka and shanta (fear and tranquillity). Sattriya dancer Anita Sharma explored adbhuta (wonder) rasa.

Sinam Basu Singh

Sinam Basu chose a soulful song to depict Yasoda’s grief when parting from Krishna. He portrayed the mother’s emotion, the mood of the river Yamuna, and how the cows missed Krishna through his sensitive abhinaya. Basu’s precise and measured footwork was obvious.

Sujata Mohapatra described Lord Ram’s courage and charm through Tulsidas’ composition ‘Shri Ramachandra kripalu bhajamana’, wherein she depicted how he picked up the powerful bow of Shiva, which led to his marriage with Sita, who put the garland on him during the swayamvar.

Sujata Mohapatra

The entire act, mimed to music after the initial lines of the song were sung, was a commendable piece of artistry.

Novel role

It was a pleasant surprise to watch a Shakespearean character turn into a subject of Kathakali stree vesham (female impersonation) when Prabal Gupta played Lady Macbeth to perfection.

The fear and guilt she experiences after persuading Macbeth to kill king Duncan, how she falls on her bed at the end, and how finally peace settles on her — Gupta was at his emotive best.

Anita Sharma

Anita Sharma took up episodes from Krishna’s life such as Poothana hara, Bakasura vadha and Yashoda getting to know the startling reality of her son to depict adbhuta rasa. Of all these, the sequence where Yashoda gets a glimpse of the entire universe when the child Krishna opens his mouth seemed best suited to the rasa. The battle with Bakasura was convincingly portrayed. The fact that Anita opened the piece with a nritta section was interesting.

Kasi Aysola

The Los Angeles-based Kashi Ayosola’s Bharatanatyam performance included two songs to portray hasya (mirth) rasa. The first piece ‘Enthati kuluke...’ didn’t evoke the mood, while the other depicted Krishna playing mischief on the gopis to elicit laughter. His movements and mudras were striking as was his footwork.

Vijayalakshmi

With its lyrical charm and delicate moves, Mohiniyottam naturally lends itself to Sringara rasa, but the performance of Vijayalakshmi, who represented the art form, wasdisappointing. The Ashtapadi ‘Chandana charchita...’ sung in the Sopanam style could have been exploited to the fullest to depict the essence of love, but Vijayalakshmi made up for it with some impressive nritta.

Srimayi Vempatti

Srimoyi Vempati’s excerpt from the Kuchipudi ballet ‘Harivilasam’, where she danced as Shiva in anger had more drama than dance. The backdrop was aesthetic with smoke, lights and with Siddendra Yogi’s statue. Instead of the Kuchipudi costume, Vempati was dressed as Shiva.

Rachna Nivas

The US-based Rachna Niwas, who took up bheebatsa (disgust) in her Kathak performance, went through many emotions before arriving at the rasa. Her movements were not strictly clasical and seemed to have been inspired by film choreography. Her expressions seemed slightly contrived.

Ajayveer Chapokat, the man behind Arts from India, deserves a word of praise for streaming a technically sound production.