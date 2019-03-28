Three characters and a beautiful padam

With precise nritta and nuanced abhinaya, Kavita Thirumalai gave an impressive performance for Natyarangam recently. She is a senior disciple of Vidhya Subramaniam of Cupertino, California, and Chennai-based Bragha Bessell.

Beginning with the invocatory piece ‘Ananda Narthana Ganapathim’ in Nattai, Adi, by Oothukkaddu Venkatasubbaiyer, Kavita set the pace and the mood with clean adavus, araimandi and evocative abhinaya portraying an exuberant and benevolent Ganesha.

‘Mohamaginen,’ the Padavarnam by Dandayudapani Pillai in Kharaharapriya, Adi talam, was the main piece of the evening. The hallmark of the Vazuhvoor bani, ‘lasya’ or graceful fluidity and subtle expressions in both nritta and abhinaya were evident in Kavita’s presentation. The nayika in this sringara piece was portrayed with restraint and maturity, with creative choreography to highlight the verses of the pallavi and anupallavi.

The joyous dance of Nataraja in the ‘ponnambalam,’ depiction of Manmatha pervading all her senses with his flower-laden arrows and conversation with her sakhi of her deep desire for Lord Siva were all portrayed in a sensitive manner.

Kavita’s execution of the jatis were crisp and distinctive, including the thattu mettus. The trikala jati, inspite of some repetitive adavus, was pulled off with élan.

The masterpiece of the evening was the padam, ‘Satre vilagu irum pillai,’ a composition of Gopalakrishna Bharati in Purvikalyani, Rupakam talam. Nandanar arrives at the grand temple entrance to get a glimpse of his Lord, but is dismayed to find a massive stone Nandi blocking his view. What follows is a conversation, where Siva requests, cajoles and persuades a highly reluctant and sulking Nandi to move aside. Kavita scored high in her portrayal of the three widely varied characters and their reactions. Kavita concluded her performance with a reflective piece that talked of the importance of inner joy and bliss. This was expressed through a sloka from the Bhagavad Gita woven together with the Brindavani tillana of M. Balamuralikrishna.

Adding to the success of the programme was the orchestral ensemble – nattuvangam by S. Srilatha, vocal by Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, percussive support by Ram Ramakrishnan and flute by J.B. Shruthi Sagar.

Any Bharatanatyam programme scores high when all the necessary ingredients are in right measure and also presented in an appealing and aesthetic manner. Kavita certainly accomplished that in her performance.