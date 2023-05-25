May 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is organizing a three-day Kendra Dance Festival for the capital’s cultural enthusiasts. Directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, story of three captivating mythical figures of Indian mythology; Meera, Karna and Shree Durga will be performed during the festival. While the dance-drama Meera is a ballet in Rajasthani folk dance, Karna and Shree Durga will be staged in Mayurbhanj Chhau style.

Shashidharan Nair has choreographed the three dance dramas and Shubha Mudgal has given the music. The three performances, with gorgeous costumes and use of special effects, will accentuate Shobha Deepak Singh’s production.

“The characters Meera, Karna and Shree Durga are so endearing and alive in everyone’s heart because they strike an emotional chord even in modern times. iSubtly contemporising them through choreography, music and special effects, the idea is to convey the relevance of the sentiments of yesteryears to the existing generation in a fathomable way,” says director Shobha Deepak Singh. .”

Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra began its artistic and cultural odyssey in 1947 on the midnight of the country’s independence when Sumitra Charat Ram, the founder of SBKK, organized an all-night musical soiree at her residence in New Delhi. Since then, Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra has been selecting religious, mythological, and folklores from archives and preserving them as artistically as possible.

Singh adds, “Kendra Dance Festival is being organized after a gap of four years; it is different and unique from all our previous performances as they are meticulously presented with the intent to bring out the best in Indian culture and to understand the relevance of the stories. Each of these productions is unique and has multiple elements in it.”

Written by Ramdhari Dinkar, Karna is pertinent and relevant as his principles hold good even to this day who believe in “Karma”. Similarly, Meera, who is known for her true love and dedication, is depicted in such a manner that her life stands as a paradigm to all women as she went spreading the message of liberation through the effervescence of her poetry. One reads daily about the atrocities on women. When the gods give boons, they themselves become victims of these boons, and it is then that they invoke the Shree Durga, to vanquish demons in society.

At Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi, on May 25, 27 and 28 at 7 pm