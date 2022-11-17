Music, dance and literature come together at Nityotsava today in Bengaluru

November 17, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Karnataka’s rich history holds within it the echoes of poetry, dance and music. Home to highest number of poet laureates in the country, it is no wonder that dancer Madhu Nataraj and singer MD Pallavi are spoilt for choice while researching their latest project, premiering at Bangalore Club today.

In celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the 90-minute show will feature a stunning selection of Kannada poetry, from the 12th century sharana tradition of the Lingayath order to the contemporary Kannada literature of Kuvempu. The show traverses the varied landscapes of bhakti, tracing its path through the 15th century Dasa tradition, to the 19th century writings of Shishunala Sharif. “We wanted to bring this rich heritage to light in an accessible way,” says Madhu Nataraj. “Some of these sophisticated philosophical concepts should be explored across different forms.”

One of the central pieces of the performance is a 20th century work of Masti Venkatesha Iyangar on Yashodhara, the estranged wife of the Buddha. It is testament to the history of Karnataka that poetic material is trans-religious, and that the notion of salvation takes on many forms. Another interesting aspect of the tradition is the number of overlooked women poets in the mystic repertoire. While Akka Mahadevi is always prioritised in history, Madhu draws our attention to the less-explored voices of the past.

Diverse themes

As for the themes in the poetry, she explains the diverse terrain that features in the production. “The themes are varied — celebrating nature, divinity within oneself, expressing a deep personal emotion, arguing for dignity and equality, and commenting on the current state of the world.” She further adds that bringing this work to life has been possible because of her 20-year-long association with Pallavi, whose diverse interests, including theatre, inform her musical sensibility. The multi-disciplinary quality of her work allows for fruitful collaboration, says the dancer.

Executed in the media of Kathak and Hindustani music, the show utilises an aspect of the Kathak tradition called ‘ek pathra abhinaya’, where a soloist takes on the depiction of multiple characters on stage, carrying the narrative alone. The music reflects the transience of the poetry by traversing the worlds of classical music and bhavageet with ease. The lighting design was planned to highlight the nuances of the content, along with two additional orchestral accompanists to enhance the evening.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Bangalore Club or by emailing library@bangaloreclub. com.

The Bengaluru-based writer is a dancer and research scholar.