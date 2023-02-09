Meenakshi Chitharanjan’s concert was an ode to the Pandanallur bani

February 09, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Pandanallur Parampara- Timeless Gems presented by Meenakshi Chitharanjan and her students was a gentle and well-thought-out repertoire that showcased the genius of the Thanjavur Quartet. The talented set of artistes who accompanied them made the recital rather memorable.

There was nothing dramatic or populist in this performance held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kilpauk, it was just faithful adherence to the bani. This was more evident in the Vasantha jathiswaram by the Quartet. There were hardly any exaggerated movements or overtly stylised bhava. Instead, this nritta-based piece was done at a leisurely pace.

The Guru Stuthi, ‘Maya theetha Swaroopini’, in Mayamalavagowla, Rupakam, one of the gems of the Quartet, set the tone for the evening.

Meenakshi chose to bring about a synergy between herself (as a dancer-choreographer) and her students, and they seamlessly wove together the pieces.

The Varnam in Chakravakam ‘Enneramum’ (Adi) was the central piece, which was marked by some delightful imagery. The quintessential nayika and her longing for the divine union were a part of Meenakshi’s thoughts about its relevance in these days – “as long as we are human, love and its related emotions can never go out of vogue or become irrelevant’’.

The varnam was an offering to the Lord. The nritta passages had precise jathis, executed with easy, neat lines.

‘En mel avaruku’ in Bhairavi (Mishra Chapu) by Kavi Kunjara Bharathi was full of fleeting expressions that also provided a nice interlude after the varnam. The thillana, a composition by Lalgudi Jayaraman in Mohana Kalyani followed by the Mangalam in Madhyamavati (Thanjavur Quartet) brought the recital to a conclusion.

On the nattuvangam was Pandanallur Pandian, vocal was by Gomathinayakam, mridangam by T. Vishwanathan and violin by R. Kalairasan. The other dancers were Aparna, Krithika, Nivedita and Sahana.